Archmere Academy boys turn up defense in basketball win at Delaware Military Academy: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Archmere’s boys basketball team built up a 15-point fourth-quarter lead on Jan. 16 at Delaware Military Academy, then withstood a run as the Seahawks offense finally started clicking before pulling away for a 40-27 victory. The Auks remained undefeated with the win.

The offensively-challenged first half began on a good note for the Auks. They scrambled for a possession early on that resulted in a three-pointer by Charlie Malloy (St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Chadds Ford, Pa.), and John Orsini (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) followed with one of his own.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, managed just two first-quarter field goals, both the result of their height advantage over the Auks. Archmere’s solid defense and rebounding edge despite DMA’s size played a big role in that.

Neither team could get anything going in the second. A long Auks possession a few minutes in ended when Riley Schultz (St. John Neumann Parish, Bryn Mawr, Pa.) hit a three, and Orsini made a shot off the glass as the lead grew to 17-5 with 3:19 to go. The Seahawks were held without a field goal until the final seconds of the second quarter, and they trailed, 17-8, at the break.

Schultz hit another three to open the second half after a DMA turnover, and he added layups twice after being left alone underneath and taking passes from teammates. His big quarter helped offset a better offensive performance from the Seahawks, and the Auks took an 11-point advantage into the fourth.

Orsini scored after rebounding his own miss, and he added a layup in transition as the lead reached 15 at 32-17 with 4:40 left in the game.

Archmere’s defense forced the Seahawks to keep the ball on the perimeter for long stretches, and when DMA did get shots, they were held to one chance most of the night. Delaware Military, however, was not ready to concede.

Rian Schaal hit a three with 4:24 to go, and the Seahawks’ pressure defense caused an Auks turnover. That led to a field goal by Amir Massey, cutting the lead to 10. Over the next two minutes, DMA added a free throw, and with the clock approaching a minute remaining, they turned a defensive rebound into a bucket for Shannon Cowan. One more Auks turnover led to a Jaxon Lennon field goal, and with 55 seconds to go, the Seahawks trailed by just five and had all the momentum.

After Lennon’s shot, Orsini sprinted down the court and took the inbounds pass. He made a layup while being intentionally fouled. He made the two free throws, and the Auks would score four more points before the final buzzer.

Orsini led the Auks with 19, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Schultz finished with 13. The Auks (5-0) are home against First State Military on Saturday at noon.

Lennon had 11 for the Seahawks, who fell to 6-3. They will host McKean on Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.