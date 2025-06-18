Obituary: Sister Magdalen Mary Dunne, OSF; served in Wilmington Diocese for seven years

Aston, PA—Sister Magdalen Mary Dunne, OSF, 90, died in Assisi House on Monday, June 16, 2025. She was a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 70 years.

Sister Magdalen Mary (Mary Theresa Dunn) was born in Tullamore, County Offaly, Ireland, where she was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. She entered the congregation in 1950 and professed her first vows in 1955. Sister Magdalen Mary ministered primarily in eldercare and local house ministry.

Sister Magdalen Mary ministered for 63 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. She was a cook for the sisters at St. Mary Convent, the congregation’s former retirement residence in Bryn Mawr, and later worked for many years as a social advocate with the retired sisters at Assisi House, the congregation’s current retirement residence.

Sister Magdalen Mary also served in local house ministry at Our Lady of Angels Convent, the congregation’s motherhouse in Aston. In 2014 she moved to Assisi House where she served in prayer and hospitality ministry until her death.

Sister Magdalen Mary also ministered for seven years in the Diocese of Wilmington. There she worked in local house ministry at both Holy Angels Convent in Newark and St. Anthony Convent in Wilmington.

All services will be held in Assisi House on Tuesday, June 24 , 2025, and will be livestreamed. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 9:30 A.M., followed by a viewing. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston.

Sister Magdalen Mary is survived by her brother Thomas Dunne, by her sisters Anne Thompson and Kathleen Scully, by her nieces and nephews, and by her Franciscan family.

Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.