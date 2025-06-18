Check out these summertime events wrapping up June in the Diocese of Wilmington

It’s shaping up to be a great summer here in the Diocese of Wilmington. Some big events, like the Italian Festival, have already happened but there’s more to do in the coming weeks. Check these events out:

• On Thursday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m., celebrate Juneteeth at St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom St. in Wilmington. The featured speaker is Sherry Dorsey-Walker, a former state representative and a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School. Ava Wycliffe is the youth speaker. The Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir and Sine Nomine Choir will provide music, and the Victory Fellowship Praise Dancers will perform. A reception will follow. For more information, contact Brenda Burns Brady, the director of the Ministry for Black Catholics, at (302) 573-3104.

• Celebrate Our Lady Queen of Peace at St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington on Sunday, June 22. Services start at 3 p.m. and a reception will follow in Gulcz Hall. For more information, contact Kathy Dunworth, kdunworth@verizon.net or call 302-383-6452.

• Check out the Ministry of Caring’s monthly International Night Dinner, on Sunday, June 22 at 5 p.m. at the Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison Street in Wilmington. The menu features Polish specialties, along with dessert and benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person, dine in only. All meals must be reserved in advanced by contacting Michael Sullivan at (302) 652-3228.

• On June, 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., check out the large Indoor Community Yard Sale at St. John the Beloved Parish Hall in Milltown, featuring bargains on household items, kitchenware, home décor, jewelry, religious items and more. For more information go to https://shop.sjbkofcde.org/ or contact Ray at 302-685-3536 or raychris@comcast.net

• If you’re looking for the Byzantine Liturgy at the beach this summer, St. Jude The Apostle Church in Lewes will host on the last Sundays of the month: June 29, July 27, and Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. Rev. Volodymyr Klanichka will be the celebrant. For more information, please call 302-762-5511.

• In July, be sure to check out Summerfest at Holy Family Parish in Newark from July 9-13, featuring games, rides, food and lots of nightly entertainment. For more information, visit www.holyfamilysummerfest.org or call 302-368-4665.

• If you’re looking for spiritual connection, St. Elizabeth Parish in Wilmington hosts its monthly devotion to St. Elizabeth on July 7 at 6 p.m. The gathering also features the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick to ask God for spiritual, physical, and emotional healing. There will be Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction, Liturgy of the Word, and devotional prayers to St. Elizabeth. All are welcome. For more information, call (302) 652-3626.

• Looking ahead: There are two great golf tournaments coming up in September. On Sept. 17, the 33rd Annual CYO Joseph A. McNesby Tournament takes place at Deerfield Golf Club – look for more information in The Dialog next weekend. And on Sept. 18, join the St. Elizabeth Golf Classic at Patriots Glen, Elkton, Md., to support St. Elizabeth Parish School. For more information, contact John Raymond, jraymond@viking.pvt.k12.de.us or 302-528-0932.

