Oblate Sister Susan Louise Eder, Elkton native and longtime educator, dies at 69

CHILDS, Md. — Sister Susan Louise Eder, an Oblate Sister of St. Francis de Sales, died Oct. 13. She was 69 and had been a member of the congregation for 49 years.

Born Susan Rose Eder in Elkton, Md., Sister Susan Louise had a long career in education. She ministered at Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, St. Anthony of Padua School in Wilmington, and St. Bernadette School in Drexel Hill, Pa. She also taught religious education at various parishes, including St. Dennis in Galena, Md., and St. Paul’s in Delaware City.

She was the founding principal of Holy Cross Academy in Fredericksburg, Va., and spent 21 years there. During that time, the school earned Blue Ribbon School of Excellence status from the federal Department of Education. She became principal of Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Towson, Md., in 2019.

Sister Susan Louise lived her Oblate vocation and shared the spirit of her spiritual founders, according to the congregation. She was an active member of the North American Salesian Network and a frequent presenter, mentor and author on Salesian spirituality.

She was predeceased by her parents, Nancy and Jim, sister Elizabeth, brother Phillip and stepmother Margie. Surviving are her sisters, Oblate Sisters Anne Elizabeth Eder and Frances Carol Eder, Judy Pinder (Terry), and her nieces and nephews and other extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Oct. 20 at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8501 Loch Raven Blvd., Towson, Md. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Joseph Hall on the grounds of the Oblate Sisters, 399 Childs Road, Childs, Md., on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Oblate Sisters’ Cemetery, Childs.

Donations in Sister Susan Louise’s memory can be made to the Oblate Sisters, 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21926, or here; or to a memorial fund at Immaculate Heart of Mary School, 8501 Loch Raven Blvd., Towson, MD 21286, or here.