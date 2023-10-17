Sign up now for the Annual Bishop’s 5K and support Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington

Sign up now for the Annual Bishop’s 5K and support Catholic Charities...

The annual Bishop’s 5K, which benefits Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington, will be held Nov. 18 at Saint Mark’s High School, 2501 Pike Creek Rd., Wilmington.

Registration is $29 per person in advance, $40 day of race.

This years race is held in memory of Andrea Rotsch, who worked in Development for Catholic Charities and passed away in April of this year.

There is a team challenge to all Diocesan schools with the highest participants, including family and friends. Prizes include $1,000 for first place, $500 second place and $250 third place. Bib pickup is between 8-8:50 a.m.; the 5K begins at 9 a.m.

For more information and to register, go to runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/TheBishops5K