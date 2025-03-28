Just because Pope Francis is out of the hospital doesn’t mean we stop praying for him — OSV Editorial Board

The world rejoiced March 23 when Pope Francis was released from Gemelli University Hospital in Rome after 38 days. God be praised, he seems to be making slow, incremental improvements, though his doctors caution the Holy Father will need a rest period of at least two months before he resumes any additional work activities.

As we breathe a sigh of relief that Pope Francis no longer seems in immediate danger of death, it is worth pausing to reflect on the profound effect that the pope’s hospital stay had on Catholics and non-Catholics alike around the world.

Let’s begin in Italy, where Italians gave a moving sign of their connection to the Holy Father through their daily praying of the rosary at the Vatican and by their presence outside his hospital window. Pope Francis has worked hard to underscore his role as the bishop of Rome, and so it is fitting that a great number of Italians showed up day after day to pray, especially as less than 18% of the Italian population attends Mass regularly in what was until very recently a very Catholic country.

A week before Pope Francis was released, a crowd of schoolchildren gathered outside his window to pray in solidarity with the pontiff. Though Pope Francis did not greet them, he wrote a message in response: “I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to Gemelli as a sign of closeness. Thank you, dearest children! The pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you.”

Such a display of affection and attention among the people of Italy is deeply moving and indicative of the enduring cultural influence of the church — and particularly its leader — even in the country’s highly secularized society.

But Italians weren’t the only people keeping Pope Francis in prayer while he was hospitalized. Catholics and other people around the globe have been united in prayer for the well-being of the church’s pontiff. Cards, letters, videos and social media posts poured in — a touching demonstration of affection and gratitude for Pope Francis’ person, his pastoral presence and ministry in our world.

The demonstration of such universal concern serves as a reminder — if one was needed — of the great role the pope and the Catholic Church play around the world. Pope Francis is not just any leader. He has been the spiritual leader of the world for more than 12 years — and one who, with his unique personality and way of life, has captured the imagination and attention of many. Pope Francis is not without his critics, and his pontificate is not without its mistakes. Yet, he is the successor of St. Peter the Apostle, and he has an almost singular ability to bring people together. This unity personifies the natural longing that people have for something greater than themselves. They desire Jesus Christ, and Pope Francis is his vicar on earth.

Five years ago, on March 27, 2020, Pope Francis engaged in what many consider to be the most moving moment of his pontificate — when he blessed the city of Rome and the world with the Blessed Sacrament during a time of great uncertainty and fear at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. His actions brought people around the world to their knees in a stunning and greatly needed moment of prayer and unity.

It is no surprise that when Pope Francis was hospitalized, facing a time of great uncertainty himself, the world responded with their prayers. But while we rejoice that he has been well enough to return to his residence at the Vatican, we must not stop praying for him. He is better but not yet recovered. Our prayers — in Italy, in the United States, and around the world — for his well-being must continue.

The members of the OSV Editorial Board include Father Patrick Briscoe, OP; Gretchen R. Crowe; Paulina Guzik; Matthew Kirby; Peter Jesserer Smith and Scott P. Richert.