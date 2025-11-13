November provides an opportunity, sacred invitation to pause and truly see all that we have been given — Sheila McGirl

November has always carried a special rhythm in my life. The air cools, the light softens and I find my heart is drawn inward, to remember, to reflect, and to give thanks.

November provides an opportunity, or a sacred invitation to pause and truly see all that we have been given.

There was a time in my life when I first became deeply aware that everything I am and everything I have comes from God. It wasn’t one single moment, but a series of small awakenings: moments of grace that opened my eyes to the truth that all my gifts, family, faith, friendships, my work, are not of my own making. They are blessings entrusted to me.

And yet, I’ll be the first to admit that I am far from perfect. I stumble. I forget. I let the busyness of life take hold. But when I truly remember, I try to live extra generously.

Gratitude, after all, is best expressed through action.

For me, living gratefully means serving through my work in the Diocese of Wilmington, supporting the ministries of Catholic Charities, our schools and parishes. It means helping others see that stewardship is not just about funding programs; it’s about building the Kingdom of God, one act of generosity at a time. I get to witness every day how faith in action transforms lives, how a warm meal, a Catholic education or a compassionate counselor can be the very presence of Christ to someone in need.

But it’s not only through work that I find gratitude. It’s also through the relationships that nurture my spirit. Some of my neighborhood friends have formed a group — we refer to it as “Support Group.” It is a circle of friends who gather every so often with snacks, laughter and the occasional adult beverage.

We share stories about our children, challenges, joys and faith. We listen, really listen, without judgment. Sometimes we offer advice. Other times, we sit in the grace of each other’s presence. That circle of women has become one of the greatest expressions of stewardship in my life. It reminds me that generosity isn’t measured in dollars or hours, but in love and presence.

Every November, my brother brings a little of that same spirit to life in his own way. Each day, he posts a “November Remember,” a short reflection or memory that makes us laugh, cry and reflect. One day, he’ll recall something from grammar school. Another day it will be a memory of our grandmother, or some ordinary moment that becomes extraordinary in the retelling. It’s become a family tradition, and even friends now ask, “Will you write a November Remember about me this year?”

We’ve giggled, we’ve pondered, we’ve been moved to tears. But the common thread is always gratitude. Those daily remembrances remind us that even in the most ordinary moments, the ones we often overlook, God is at work, blessing us with laughter, memory and love.

Stewardship is far more than time, talent and treasure. It’s a way of living. A way of being awake to grace in every ordinary moment. It’s how we show gratitude not only through what we give, but through how we listen, how we forgive, how we love. When gratitude becomes our posture, generosity becomes our practice. That is the heart of stewardship: living in a way that reflects the grace we’ve received.

That’s the kind of stewardship I long to see in our faith community, the kind that flows naturally from grateful hearts. Because when we remember, we realize that even our financial resources, our material wealth and our talents are gifts from God. And when we give back, in tangible ways, we are not only helping others, but we are strengthening our own spiritual health.

Through my role in the diocese, I am privileged to see how collective generosity sustains the church’s mission. Together, we support Catholic schools where young people learn to live the Gospel. We strengthen parish communities that nurture faith and fellowship. We care for the vulnerable through Catholic Charities.

Every act of giving, no matter how small, connects us to something larger, to a legacy of faith handed down by those who came before us.

We are here because someone, once upon a time, was a good steward. Someone gave so that we could receive. Now it is our turn.

So, this November, remember.

Remember to be grateful.

Remember to be generous.

Remember that your giving of time, attention, compassion and treasure is an act of love that echoes far beyond yourself.

When we live gratefully, we live faithfully. And when we give from the heart, we become living witnesses of God’s abundance. Stewardship isn’t something we do, it’s who we are, transformed by gratitude and called to mirror God’s own generosity in the world.

Sheila McGirl is director of the Office of Development for the Diocese of Wilmington. Reach her at smcgirl@cdow.org or (302) 573-3121.