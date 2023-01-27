Abessinio Stadium recognized by architecture association for design excellence

WILMINGTON — The American Institute of Architects has given its Design Excellence Award to Abessinio Stadium, which is managed by Salesianum School and is the host of a multitude of athletic events.

The stadium is a public-partnership between Salesianum and the city of Wilmington. Standing on the site that housed Baynard Stadium, Abessinio Stadium also houses offices for Delaware State Parks’ Wilmington operations and a physical therapy business. The stadium’s planning and design process was managed by ABHA Architects of Wilmington.

The award was based on a specific set of criteria, including the integration of design to its setting, accessibility, repurposing of existing materials, and encouraging health and well-being in the community, according to Salesianum. School president Thomas Kardish accepted the award along with representatives from ABHA and Whiting-Turner Construction. Carl Krienan and Sean Malloy, who were the principal architect and project architect, respectively, are both graduates of Salesianum.

“I’m thrilled that the stadium’s innovative design was recognized by the AIA,” Kardish said. “It’s particularly gratifying when a facility’s beauty matches its utility, and we’re grateful to our partners at ABHA for making it happen.”