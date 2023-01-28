Saint Mark’s boys run to basketball win over Delmarva Christian: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s took control with a 14-1 run in the first and into the second quarter on the way to an 80-42 boys basketball victory over Delmarva Christian on Jan. 27.

The Royals’ Carter Breasure had a pair of blocks in the opening minutes, helping keep the game scoreless, but once Christian Taylor made a free throw two and a half minutes in, the points came frequently. The Spartans used a harassing defense to create several offensive opportunities and fast breaks, sprinkling in the occasional three-pointer.

The first field goal, in fact, was a corner three by Matt McDonald, and Chad Dohl would add another about halfway through the first, but Dohl, Taylor, Chase Wright and Broedy Stein all scored from in close as Saint Mark’s turned a 9-4 lead into a 26-6 advantage early in the second quarter. Breasure scored six straight on a three-point shot and a three-point play, but the Spartans’ offense was cooking.

The big lead allowed Saint Mark’s coach Lonnie Wright to get the entire roster on the floor for big chunks of time, and he got points from nine players. One of those was freshman Alassan N’Diaye, who drained a wing three for his first varsity points. Nick Marroni and McDonald also hit from distance as the Spartans took a 45-23 halftime lead. Saint Mark’s finished with 10 three-pointers.

Dohl led four Spartans in double figures with 19. He was joined by Wright (11) and Taylor and McDonald (10 each). Saint Mark’s (6-7) hosts St. Elizabeth on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

For Delmarva Christian, Breasure had 17 points. The Royals (9-4) host Worcester Prep on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.