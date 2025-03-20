Aquinas Academy prepares St. Joseph altar on saint’s feast day: Photo gallery

Students at Aquinas Academy in Bear marked the Solemnity of St. Joseph on March 19 by building an altar to honor the saint. They also participated in setting up and decorating the altar with statues and pictures of St. Joseph, along with flowers.

The students also shaped bread dough into Christian symbols associated with St. Joseph and baked them. They wrote prayer petitions to place on the altar, and, as an act of alms-giving, they brought items and food to school for the local homeless population. Older students read a story about the St. Joseph altar.

Since the altar centers around the sharing of food, Aquinas also hosted an international food day. Students were asked to bring dishes associated with their family backgrounds to place on the altar and to share with everyone.

Father James Gebhart began the day at the school with the sacrament of reconciliation and a celebration of Mass. Deacon Charlie Schauber led a short prayer service and blessed the St. Joseph altar.