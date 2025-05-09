Archmere Academy senior Grace Yang named National Merit Scholar

Grace Yang, a senior at Archmere Academy in Claymont, has been named a National Merit Scholarship winner in the latest round of selections. She was chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists. The award is $2,500.

Finalists were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors. Criteria included academic record; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the student; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

Yang is expected to study medicine in college, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

More National Merit Scholars will be announced on June 4 and July 14, and about 830 recipients of corporate-sponsored awards were named in April. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, more than 6,930 students will have won scholarships worth approximately $26 million.