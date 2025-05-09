Bishop Koenig Mass in celebration of Pope Leo XIV set for Sunday, May 11, at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington

Diocese of Wilmington Bishop William E. Koenig will celebrate a special Mass of Thanksgiving for the election of the Holy Father Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Sixth and North West Streets, in Wilmington.

The public is invited.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – www.YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

In a statement May 8, Bishop welcomed Pope Leo XIV.

“In this Jubilee Year of Hope, we witness once again how, when it comes to God’s watchful care over the Church, ‘hope does not disappoint,'” the bishop said. As we now welcome Pope Leo as our 267th pope to lead the Catholic Church, we are mindful of his quoting earlier today St Augustine words that ‘for you I am a bishop, but with you I am a Christian.’ We join in praying for him and the Church.”