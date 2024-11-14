Bayard House, assisting vulnerable young mothers and families in Delaware, achieves $15,000 grant from Highmark

Bayard House, a ministry of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington, received $15,000 from Highmark’s Bright Blue Futures Awards Program. This grant award will assist Bayard House in advancing health equity initiatives for vulnerable young mothers and families in Delaware. The funding will enable Bayard House, Delaware’s only licensed residential maternity home, to continue addressing health disparities, providing essential services, and supporting maternal health for those in need.

The Highmark Bright Blue Futures Awards Program recognizes extraordinary nonprofit organizations that are advancing health equity across Pennsylvania, western and northeastern New York, West Virginia, and Delaware. The program was launched in 2023 as an expansion of Highmark’s corporate giving and community involvement program, Highmark Bright Blue Futures. It was designed to ensure healthier, brighter, stronger futures for all and aims to improve outcomes in community health and community and economic resilience.

Ruth Anne White, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, said “Catholic Charities is pleased to receive this grant award from Highmark Bright Blue Futures to create a meaningful impact in advancing health equity at Bayard House.”

Bayard House supports at-risk young women and their children by offering comprehensive services in a safe, nurturing environment. This grant will be crucial in furthering Bayard House’s mission to promote health equity in the community. With Highmark’s support, Bayard House can continue to offer resources to residents facing financial and healthcare barriers, which will support their journey toward independence and well-being.

For more information on Catholic Charities Bayard House, please go to www.ccwilm.org, call your local Catholic Charities office, or visit them on Facebook and Instagram.