Catholic Charities Seton Center gains $35,000 grant from United Way of Lower Eastern Shore

Catholic Charities Seton Center, located in Somerset County, Maryland, has been awarded a $35,000 grant from United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore (UWLES). This generous grant will support Seton Center’s ongoing commitment to empower families and individuals across Maryland’s Eastern Shore by funding essential programs and services.

Seton Center is a multi-purpose community center that is committed to the work of advocacy, outreach and assistance. The center serves as a beacon of hope for Somerset County residents who are struggling to meet basic needs. Staff members are dedicated to identifying and addressing the needs of residents by providing for essentials, including food, financial assistance, counseling, and healthcare resources. These programs, supported by UWLES, help empower families to achieve financial independence, meet fundamental needs, and ultimately, enrich the community.