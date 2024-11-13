Home Our Diocese Catholic Charities Seton Center gains $35,000 grant from United Way of Lower...

Catholic Charities Seton Center gains $35,000 grant from United Way of Lower Eastern Shore

The Seton Center in Princess Anne, Md.
 

Catholic Charities Seton Center, located in Somerset County, Maryland, has been awarded a $35,000 grant from United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore (UWLES). This generous grant will support Seton Center’s ongoing commitment to empower families and individuals across Maryland’s Eastern Shore by funding essential programs and services.

 

Seton Center is a multi-purpose community center that is committed to the work of advocacy, outreach and assistance. The center serves as a beacon of hope for Somerset County residents who are struggling to meet basic needs. Staff members are dedicated to identifying and addressing the needs of residents by providing for essentials, including food, financial assistance, counseling, and healthcare resources. These programs, supported by UWLES, help empower families to achieve financial independence, meet fundamental needs, and ultimately, enrich the community.

“Catholic Charities is proud to partner with The United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore to provide critical care services through Seton Center to those in need in Somerset County,” said Ruth Anne White, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington.

 

For over 193 years, Catholic Charities has been serving as a vital support system for vulnerable populations across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. This partnership with UWLES further strengthens Seton Center’s ability to impact lives and create lasting change through a community-centered approach.

For more information on Catholic Charities or Seton Center, please go to https://www.ccwilm.org, call your local Catholic Charities office, or visit us on Facebook or Instagram.

