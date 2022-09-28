Bishop Koenig at ’40 Days for Life’ Mass: ‘Let us be mindful of God’s calls to honor all life’ — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig helped kick off “40 Days for Life” in the Diocese of Wilmington Sept. 28 with a Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter.

“Let us be mindful of God’s calls to honor all life,” the bishop said at the start of the Wednesday morning Mass.

On Sept. 24, “Wilmington for Life” held its launch event at Church of the Holy Child for the “40 Days for Life” campaign, which began Sept. 28 and goes through Nov. 2. This campaign of “prayer and presence” takes place at three Planned Parenthood locations in Delaware.

“As we begin, it’s so important for us to ask God to change hearts to help people protect the sanctity of life,” Bishop Koenig said. “Let us be aware of the people around us who need help. Whether it’s women, children, or legislators who we ask to have their hearts open.

The bishop referred to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in June rejected the Roe v. Wade abortion rights case, ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that the question of abortion should be returned to the states.

“It really does mean that our work is not finished,” the bishop said. “We really need to be pro-parent, to help create a place where their child is relevant.

“What we’re called to do as a church is to help people,” he said.

“May we pray for the change of hearts of those around us but most especially to ourselves that we may be open to the way God is calling us, so that a child is able to thrive as truly a gift from God.”

Members of the Wilmington for Life group will be at Seventh and Shipley streets in Wilmington from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. In Seaford, the campaign will take place at Bridgeville Highway and Rawlins Drive, and the Dover event is happening at 805 S. Governors Ave.