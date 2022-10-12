Bishop Koenig celebrates Mass during annual visit to Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, Md. — Photo gallery

On the feast of Blessed Louis Brisson, Bishop Koenig visited Mount Aviat Academy Oct. 12 to celebrate Mass with students, faculty and friends at the pre-K through eighth grade school in Childs, Md.

Students served as Mass lectors and the school choir led the group in hymns at the private school in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The school is run under the direction of the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales.

The visit was part of the bishop’s regular tour of every Catholic school in the diocese each year.

Father Brisson, a priest of Troyes in France, founded the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in 1876. The Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales were founded in 1866 by Father Brisson and Saint Leonie Aviat in Troyes.

Several Oblate priests concelebrated Mass with Bishop Koenig, including Father John “Jack” Kolodziej, OSFS, who was elected in June to a four-year term as provincial of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales.