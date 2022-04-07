Bishop Koenig visits St. Elizabeth School: Photo gallery

Since the beginning of the school year, Bishop Koenig has been traveling around the Diocese of Wilmington getting to know the various schools. Earlier this week, he headed to St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington, where he met with students, faculty and staff in both the elementary and high schools.

His visit included stops at the school building and the St. E Center across Cedar Street. He was joined by Lou De Angelo, the diocesan superintendent of schools, and Father Norman Carroll, the pastor of St. Elizabeth Parish.

The photos were submitted by St. Elizabeth School.