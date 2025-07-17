Bishop Koenig visits to Diocese of Wilmington Jubilee 2025 sites continue at St. Jude the Apostle in Lewes

Bishop Koenig visits to Diocese of Wilmington Jubilee 2025 sites continue at...

Bishop Koenig continues to visit Jubilee 2025 sites as declared in the Diocese of Wilmington.

In January, holy sites were designated for obtaining the jubilee indulgence.

Bishop Koenig’s most recent visit was July 13 at the adoration chapel pilgrimage site at St. Jude the Apostle in Lewes.

In April, the bishop visited the St. Ann adoration chapel in Wilmington as part of visits to various adoration chapels since declaring Jubilee 2025 sites.

Bishop Koenig traveled to Chester, Md., on May 3 to visit St. Christopher’s Church chapel as part of the celebration.

Other designated sites include the perpetual adoration chapels at Holy Cross in Dover; St. Peter Cathedral, Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Ann in Wilmington. The parish of St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury, Md. is also included.

For visiting hours and more information about jubilee devotions, go to the Diocese of Wilmington’s website, cdow.org.