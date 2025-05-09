Bishop Koenig visits St. Christopher’s chapel in Chester, Md., highlighting Jubilee 2025

CHESTER, Md. — Bishop Koenig traveled to Chester, Md., on May 3 to visit St. Christopher’s Church chapel, reinforcing its sacred role in the Diocese of Wilmington’s Jubilee 2025 celebration. In January, the chapel was designated one of six holy sites for obtaining the jubilee indulgence.

During his homily, Bishop Koenig encouraged the faithful, particularly those of the Eastern Shore Deanery, to embrace this spiritual opportunity through pilgrimage to these sacred spaces. The conditions for receiving the indulgence include making a pious visit to the designated site, either individually or in a group; engaging in Eucharistic adoration or meditation; and invocations to Mary for the Holy Father’s intentions, according to the parish.

“This special Jubilee Year brings extraordinary graces to our communities,” the bishop said during the homily.

St. Christopher’s chapel is a convenient jubilee site for Catholics on the Eastern Shore, the parish said. Other designated sites include the perpetual adoration chapels at Holy Cross in Dover; St. Peter Cathedral, Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Ann in Wilmington; St. Jude the Apostle in Lewes; and St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury, Md.

For visiting hours at St. Christopher’s Church and chapel and more information about jubilee devotions, go to www.stchristoperski.org or the Diocese of Wilmington’s website, www.cdow.org.