Blue Mass, Red Mass, and fundraisers among events coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

As we slide into the beauty that is autumn here in the Diocese of Wilmington, there are a good mix of spiritual gatherings – like the Blue and Red Masses — and fundraisers on the docket. Check out what’s happening here and add a few to your social calendar:

The annual 40 Days for Life fall campaign is happening now. Wilmington ProLife will be a presence at the 7th and Shipley Planned Parenthood, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. After 8 a.m. liturgy at St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 800 W Lea Blvd., Father Volodymyr Klanichka will lead prayers on the sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood. At noon and shortly after, Mass is also offered at St. Peter’s and St. Joseph’s. We are blessed to be able to “bookend” our prayer vigil with our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament.

If you’re looking for a fun family night out, Good Shepherd School in Perryville is hosting Family Bingo Night at Great Wolf Lodge on Sept. 26. For tickets, contact info@goodshepherdschool.net and for more information, www.goodshepherdschool.net/programs/events.

Looking for a bargain? On Sept. 27 Holy Angels Church is hosting an Indoor Garage Sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tons of items, new and old, including furniture. Check out the Facebook page and website to follow up-to-date information about the event. www.stjohn-holyangels.com. For more information contact 302-731-2219 or apress@holyangels.net.

Support Catholic education and have a great meal out at Mount Aviat’s Annual Roast Beef Dinner on Sept. 28 from 3-5 p.m. The menu includes delicious roast beef with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, and of course a delicious array of desserts. Tickets are available in advance or at the door. Adults $18, Seniors (60+) $12, and Children (4-10) $10. Takeout is available, too. For questions or tickets, contact Advancement Director Stephanie Hendron at advancement@mountaviat.org or call 410.398.2206 ext. 220. Mount Aviat is located at 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD

Check out a fabulous Italian meal at the monthly International Night Dinner, Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison St., Wilmington on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. Menu includes Classic Italian Caesar salad, Ravioli and meatballs in a rich red sauce, seasonal vanilla parfait and bread and butter. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, dine in only. All meals by pre-paid reservation. Benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. More information and reservations, https://www.ministryofcaring.org/september-international-night/ or (302) 652-3228 or msullivan@ministryofcaring.org.

A free eight-week study session on the Sacrament of Confession, based on Augustine Institute’s “Forgiven” series is happening at Corpus Christi Church. There are two options: Sept. 28, meets Sundays 6:30-8 p.m. at Corpus Christi and St. Matthew Church, begins Sept. 30, meets Tuesdays 10-11:30 a.m. A study guide included. For more information and to sign up, contact Debbie Ciafre, (302) 275-8717.

All members of active and retired police, fire, EMT and military are invited and encouraged to attend the annual Diocese of Wilmington Blue Mass to honor the work of all public safety personnel and military on Monday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Join Bishop Koenig for this annual Mass that honors local, county, state, and federal law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, and military personnel, and their families who live and work in the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, which includes Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. First responders of all faiths are welcome at the Mass.

There are still great golf tournaments coming up in soon. Register for one or attend them all to support great causes in our community. …. Sept. 29, Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia hosts their annual golf tournament at Penn Oaks Golf Club, West Chester, Pa. To register or learn more, visit www.osfphila.org … Oct. 6, Mount Aviat Acdemy Golf Tournament at Newark Country Club. Go to https://events.readysetauction.com/mountaviatacademy/golf2025 for more information or call 410-398-2206. … On Oct. 13, The St. Thomas the Apostle Knights of Columbus invite you to join them at their 26th Annual Golf Tournament at Hartefeld National. Call or text Jim Haley, Jr., at 302 494 2266, or email jhaley@ferraralaw.net for information.

On Oct. 4 & 5 and Oct. 11 & 12: Holy Family Parish KofC is hosting a Coats for Kids Drive before and after all Masses. The Knights are accepting new and gently used coats for kids and adults, as well as cash donations. Checks can be made payable to: St. Michael Council #4548. For questions or more information, please contact: Steve Murray, Coats for Kids Chairman, Knight of Columbus St Michael Council #4548, 302-547-3931, DelawareMur@gmail.com

Members of the legal community are invited to the Annual Red Mass, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, Greenville. Hosted by the St. Thomas More Society. Bishop William E. Koenig will be the main celebrant and the homilist will be Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, J.C.D. of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, and President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Mass will be followed by a complementary dinner in the Family Center, sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society and provided courtesy of the law firm Morris James LLP. All are welcome. For further information, please contact Denise Nordheimer at dnordheimer@foxrothschild.com.

On Monday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. all are invited to attend the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, at St. Elizabeth Church, Wilmington. These services ask God for spiritual, physical and emotional healing. There will be Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction, Liturgy of the Word, and devotional prayers to St. Elizabeth. All are welcome. (302) 652-3626.

Mark your calendar for Oct. 11 to attend the Diocese of Wilmington Annual Marian Pilgrimage at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Join Bishop Koenig and priests from the diocese. Day will feature Mass, rosary, reconciliation, a tour of the 40 chapels, lunch, Holy Hour, Benediction and gift shop. For more information about transportation, call your parish or go to cdow.org/MarianPilgrimage or Facebook.com/cdowMarianPilgrimage

October is the month of the Rosary, and St. Hedwig Church will be hosting devotions all month. We invite you to join us for Benediction and recitation of the Rosary after each weekday Mass and every weekend during the month of October following the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday and the 11:30 a.m. Polish Mass on Sunday. We invite you to stay a few extra minutes after Mass and join us as we pray the rosary during the month of October.

Looking ahead

Oct. 11, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.: 7th Annual Car Show, Immaculate Conception Church, Marydel, MD. $10 Registration fee per car. More information, Woody Gravenor at 302-779-2168, or 302-632-2208. … Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Marian Conference, St. Elizabeth Parish, 809 S. Broom St., Wilmington. For more information, contact George and Issa Romero (925) 325-3315. … Oct. 16, Eleganza, Benefits the Ministry’s emergency homeless shelters and job placement centers, Wilmington Country Club. For more information, contact Priscilla Rakestraw or Laura Romeo, 302-652-5523. …Oct. 17-19, Forty Hours Devotions at St. Hedwig Church … Oct. 26, Game Day Crab Feast, benefits Good Shepherd School. More information, www.goodshepherdschool.net/programs/events … Dec. 13, 2 p.m. The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors, St. Mark’s High School Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Road, Wilmington. Purchase tickets here: https://wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org.