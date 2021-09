Catholic charismatic renewal set for St. Jude the Apostle parish in Lewes...

“Behold, I make all things new,” a Catholic charismatic renewal, is scheduled for St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes.

It begins Oct. 15 with Holy Hour at 7 p.m. The event continues Oct. 16 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Keynote speaker is Maria Vadia.

The Cuban-born Vadia was 10-years-old when her family fled to Miami. She takes the message of faith, salvation and healing throughout the world.

For more information contact Bernadette Baker at 302-562-2172 or email her at wilmcathcr@gmail.com.