Catholic Youth Ministry adding junior varsity boys volleyball, new teams welcome

WILMINGTON — A few years ago, the Office for Catholic Youth Ministry added boys volleyball to its athletic offerings, responding to growing interest in the sport. This spring, the office is expanding that to the junior-varsity level, with at least four teams ready to begin practice this month.

Don Tees, the sports coordinator for CYM, said there is still room for other parishes to add teams to the league. Matches won’t begin until the first weekend of April, which gives newcomers at least two to three weeks to get some preparation in.

“We want to continue growing that,” Tees said. “Our girls program is very highly regarded in the area, so from the boys’ side, we want to start building on that.”

Thus far, St. John the Beloved Parish has two teams ready to go, and St. Anthony of Padua and St. Mary Magdalen have one each. Tees believes there are others gauging the interest among their fifth- and sixth-grade boys. Parishes do not need to have a school in order to field a team.

Boys volleyball had long been played as a club sport in high school in Delaware before being elevated to varsity status in 2023. There is a need to develop young players, Tees said, and CYM will be one of the only outlets for interested families. Among the Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington, Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Archmere offer the sport. High schools know they “are going to get a well-rounded kid, kids who are taught in a more personal setting,” Tees said.

“You’re going to get Catholic coaching, Catholic values instilled. We’re going to teach you the Catholic way,” he continued, although participants need not be Catholic.

CYM coaches have been getting questions from parents about the possibility of expanding boys volleyball to the junior varsity, Tees said.

“It’s been a couple of years that they’ve been approaching the office, but we’re at a point where we think we can start implementing that,” he said.

There are people interested in coaching, he said, and CYM hopes to offer coaching development. There is a need for officials as well, and anyone interested in making the calls is asked to contact volleyball officials coordinator Judy Kreggenwinkel through the CYM office at (302) 658-3800. That includes high school students who may have an interest in officiating.

If your parish is interested in participating in junior varsity boys volleyball, contact Tees at dtees@cdow.org or (302) 658-3800.