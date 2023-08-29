Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Youth Ministry to hold ‘Jesus Night’ in Dover on Oct. 6

Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Youth Ministry will host Damascus Camp’s “Jesus Night” on Oct. 6 at Holy Cross Parish in Dover.

Jesus Night is an event for middle and high school students “focused on a joy-filled eucharistic encounter,” according to CYM. It includes praise and worship, spiritual speakers and eucharistic adoration.

The cost of the event is $15 per person, with a maximum cost per family of $45 for immediate family members. All young people registered as individuals must be accompanied by at least one parent or guardian. Parish and school leaders registering groups must have the proper number of cleared adult chaperones.

Damascus, based in Ohio, began in 2001 with the Catholic Youth Summer Camp, which uses “high-adventure” activities in order to foster faith. The organization describes a “church in crisis,” with a majority of people who are raised Catholic no longer practicing their faith.

The key to renewal, according to Damascus, is “an environment of encounter with Jesus. In him, young people are awakened, families are empowered, parish and school leaders are equipped.”

Registration for the event closes on Oct. 5. For more information, go to www.cdowcym.org/events/detail/damascus-camps-jesus-night1.