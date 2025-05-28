Catholic Youth, Young Adult and Family Ministry honors dozens at annual recognition dinner

Catholic Youth, Young Adult and Family Ministry honored young people and adults at its annual recognition dinner, which was held May 20 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. Awards presented included the volunteer of the year, St. John Bosco, Coach Jim Blunt Memorial and St. Timothy Youth.

The volunteer of the year award was presented to 13 people. They were Rosa Alvarez, Immaculate Conception, Marydel, Md.; Jonathan Cassidy, St. Dennis; Bob Danhardt, St. Mary Star of the Sea; Jodiann Ferraiolo, Padua Academy; David Frantz, St. Mary of the Assumption; Christian Funez Bartolon, Our Lady of Lourdes;

Also, Jon Gatta, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Sandy Jones, St. Elizabeth, Wilmington; Adolf Korosec, Holy Cross; Joyce Ostrand, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.; Lauren Porcaro, St. John the Beloved; Chuck Taylor, St. Polycarp; and Gina Thilker, Holy Rosary.

The St. John Bosco Award is given to adult leaders who have been involved in youth ministry for five or more years and have been positive role models in one of several categories. Recipients may be volunteers or salaried, lay or religious. There are recipients in various categories.

The awardees were Jim Walsh, St. Elizabeth, athletics; Judy Lamborn, St. Polycarp, catechesis; Claire Trimble, Our Lady of Lourdes, catechesis; Andrew Bozanic, Padua Academy, Catholic school; Katie Webb, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md., parish youth ministry; Matt Zoller, Our Lady of Lourdes, parish youth ministry; and Miriam Wagner, St. Dennis, young adults.

The Coach Jim Blunt Memorial Award honors a man who coached various CYM sports for 35 years. It recognizes individuals either coached within CYM sports or who have had a positive impact on the athletic program.

The recipients were Matt and Diane Kelly. Their involvement in CYM sports began in 1990 at St. Hedwig, where they coached softball, volleyball, cheerleading and basketball. Matt was the athletic association president, and Diane was the organization’s secretary. They began the third- and fourth-grade basketball program there in 1997. After St. Hedwig School closed, they continued their involvement at St. Matthew Parish. Matt became the CYM football coordinator in the mid-1990s, and he has been a football and basketball official.

The St. Timothy Youth Award is given to a junior or senior in high school youth who lives as a disciple of Christ, sets a positive example for other youth, witnesses to their faith, demonstrates Gospel values through service to others, and exhibits Christian leadership in parish, school, or community, according to the CYM office.

The recipients were Lilia Aldana, St. Mary Star of the Sea; Sandra Aldana, St. Mary Star of the Sea; Felicity Appelhans, Saint Mark’s High School; Jenifer Cantoran, St. Dennis; Rose Casey. Padua Academy; Abraham Castellano, St. John the Beloved Church; Emily Daddio, Holy Cross; Caleb Darling. Holy Cross;

Also, Savannah DeCoito, St. Jude the Apostle; Jeffrey DeLaLuz, Holy Rosary; Desiree Dubroski, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.; Daniel Finan, Saint Mark’s High School; Yasmin Godines Torres, St. Paul, Wilmington; Gina Gruwell, St. Jude the Apostle; James Haley, St. Ann, Bethany Beach; Sarah Johnson, St. Elizabeth High School;

Also, Noah Keglovits, Our Lady of Lourdes; Joseph Marchlik, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Ryan McCormac, St. Elizabeth High School; Ashley Mercado-Cruz, Our Lady of Lourdes; Kieran Morrissey, St. Edmond, Rehoboth Beach; Kathryn Murphy, Ss. Peter and Paul High School; Mary Claire O’Connor, Ss. Peter and Paul Church; Luca Rossi, St. Mary Magdalen;

Also, Alejandra Sanchez Flores, St. Paul, Wilmington; Owen Smith, St. Mary Magdalen; Jonah Taylor, St. Polycarp; Sage Troyan, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.; Sarah Voigt, Padua Academy; Samantha Warriner, St. John the Beloved Parish; Todd Henry Wolters, Ss. Peter and Paul Church; and Austin Yourek, St. Polycarp.