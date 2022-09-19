Listen to this week’s Catholic Forum: Marian Pilgrimage set for Oct. 1 in New Castle

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after news from The Dialog, and music from Beth Nielson Chapman’s “Hymns” CD, we will learn about this year’s Marian Pilgrimage taking place on October 1st at Holy Spirit Church in New Castle, Delaware, when pilgrimage coordinator, Father Brian Lewis, pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes, Delaware, is interviewed.

Ms. Immaculée Ilibagiza, the author of the international best-selling book, Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust, will be the featured speaker at this year’s Diocese of Wilmington Marian Pilgrimage. Additionally, local artist Mrs. Kate Capato, of Visual Grace, will be giving a presentation on the symbology of Our Lady in Art, including in her own art.

Click here to listen to this week’s Catholic Forum.