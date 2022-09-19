Parishioners from Diocese of Wilmington help celebrate anniversary of Mother of Africa Chapel — Photo gallery

Parishioners from Diocese of Wilmington help celebrate anniversary of Mother of Africa...

Nearly four dozen parishioners from several parishes in New Castle County enjoyed glorious weather Sept. 17 on a daylong pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on the 25th anniversary of the Mother of Africa Chapel.

Bishop Roy E. Campbell, Jr., auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington and president of the National Black Catholic Congress, was the celebrant at Mass concelebrated by papal nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre. Father Glenn Evers, pastor of St. Joseph’s on French Street in Wilmington, was also among the concelebrants.

The nuncio served in Africa for 20 years. He offered remarks and his support of NBCC and the ministry.

Ed Dwight, sculptor of artwork featured in Our Mother of Africa Chapel, shared his story of how he was inspired and the significance of the work.

Bishop John Ricard, previous president of NBCC and retired bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee, delivered a homily on the significance of the milestone.