Charismatic Renewal, Marydale yard sale, Swing For the Little Sisters, and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

Happy Memorial Day weekend! While you’re enjoying the unofficial start of summer, be sure to take a moment and say a prayer for our deceased military veterans who sacrificed so much. And while you’re planning your summer calendar, be sure to check out these events happening in Diocese of Wilmington in the next few weeks:

Don’t forget May devotions at St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington until May 31. The parish is hosting prayers weekdays and Sundays through the end of May. From Monday to Friday, devotions will take place in the Pope John Paul Chapel after the 6:30 p.m. Mass. On Sundays, devotions in Polish will take place after the 11:30 a.m. Mass in the main Church. All are welcome. For more information, call the parish at (302) 594-1400, ext. 1 or go to sthedwigde.org.

On May 31 at 5 p.m. check out the International Night Dinner, at Francis X. Norton Center in Wilmington. Guest chefs are from the Platinum Dining Group and the menu includes chopped wedge salad, slow-braised short ribs, key lime pie and much more. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person, dine in only. All meals by pre-paid reservation. Proceeds benefit Emmanuel Dining Room. For more information and reservations contact Michael Sullivan, Emmanuel Dining Room program director, (302) 652-3228 or msullivan@ministryofcaring.org.

Looking to be inspired by the Holy Spirit? Join Bishop Koenig at a Mass June 3 at 6:30 p.m. to launch Charismatic Renewal in our Diocese, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin. Come to celebrate and pray for the Holy Spirit’s guidance and blessings upon all and on this effort. All are welcome. For more information, Dcn Joe LoPorto, dcn.joe.loporto@outlook.com or Dcn Jose’ Perez, japerez_1@comcast.net

Who doesn’t love a yard sale! On Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., check out the Marydale Retirement Community Yard Sale, held at the Central Pavilion, 135 Jeandell Drive, Newark. All proceeds go directly to the Marydale Retirement Village Tenants Organization. For more information, email lynnealicekeating@gmail.com or call 302-781-4147.

Sign up now for Swing Fore Little Sisters 18th Annual Golf Tournament, June 11 at Deerfield Golf Club, 126 Thompson Station Rd., Newark. The day includes lunch buffet, shotgun scramble format, putting contest, two mulligans, contests, dinner and raffles. Cost is $800 per foursome; $200 per individual; $50 for dinner only. “There is also an “Early birdie” discount — pay only $175 per player,register by May 8. For more information,go to https://www.wesharegiving.org/App/Form/289e7768-5516-4da7-b247-69da59610682 or call 302-368-5886.

Parents looking for summer faith activities for kids can check out Vacation Bible School at their local parish, like the one at St. Mary Magdalen in Wilmington. June 15-19, from 9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. with the theme “Rainforest Falls – Exploring the Nature of God.” For current 4 year olds through rising 5th graders. $55 parishioners, $65 non-parishioners. Volunteers also needed, contact Karen.Yasik@smmchurch.org. Register at: https://smmchurch.org/vacation-bible-school

Married couples have a chance to check in on their faith lives at Joyful Ever After, a one-day marriage retreat, on June 27 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Wilmington. The day is hosted by Melanie and Damon Owens and cost is $30 per couple. Light breakfast and lunch are included. To register go to http://ihm.org//2026-marriage-retreat.

Looking ahead:

Walk or run for a good cause on June 17 at the 20th Annual B+ 5K Run/Walk, at Salesianum School, 1801 North Broom St., Wilmington. The B+ Foundation honors the life & memory of Andrew McDonough, the original B+ Hero. Andrew’s B+ blood type became the perfect message – to “Be Positive.” For more information, go to www.bepositive.org/b-events-info/20th-annual-b-5k-runwalk

Have you booked a vacation this year? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada, hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Ten days, 14 meals. Highlights include Fatima, Aljustrel, Valinhos, Cathedral of Burgos, Lourdes, Grotto of Massabielle, Barcelona, Barcelona Cathedral. Cost $4,699 PPDO, (Single $5,399) includes r/t air from Phila. International Airport, air taxes, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. For more information and brochures, Fr. Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Dec. 8-16: Pilgrimage to Mexico and the National Basilica, Santa Maria de Guadalupe. Spiritual Director Father Janusz Brembor, Associate Pastor, St. Hedwig Church, Wilmington. Direct round trip flight from Philadelphia to Mexico City, some meals included. Price $2,990 (including the cost of the air ticket). Deadline for registration is June 15, 2026. $1,000 deposit and a copy of passport due at that time. Full payment due Aug. 15, 2026. The trip application and itinerary can be printed from our website at sthedwigde.org. For more information, please contact the parish office at 302 594-1400, Ext. 1, or email atsthedwigchurch@comcast.net

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