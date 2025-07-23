Check out these upcoming events including fish dinners and a food festival in the Diocese of Wilmington

July is almost over and unbelievably it’s already time to start back-to-school shopping. Just because school is around the corner doesn’t mean there isn’t still fun to be had in the Diocese of Wilmington. Here are a few things happening in the area in the next few weeks. Check these out:

If you’re lucky enough to be on vacation in one of the beautiful resort areas of the Diocese of Wilmington don’t forget Mass. Find the complete Summer Mass Guide here: thedialog.org/our-diocese/2025-diocese-of-wilmington-summer-weekend-mass-guide/.

On July 29, aRise Healing Ministry at Holy Angels Parish presents “I’m Stuck, Now What?” The evening includes a discussion on the Sacred Heart, entanglements of our heart, getting stuck and an introduction to Unbound Ministry. There will also be an opportunity for healing prayer. Registration not required but encouraged to ensure enough materialsand walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call (302) 731-2219 or arise@holyangels.net.

If you’re in Ocean City, let the Knights do the cooking! Join the Knights of Columbus in Ocean City for a delicious and cooked to order seafood meal on Tuesdays, July 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. If you wish to have crabs, you must pre-order Monday or Tuesday morning of that week. Call (410) 524-7994 for more information.

If you’re looking for the Byzantine Liturgy at the beach this summer, St. Jude The Apostle Church in Lewes will host on the last Sundays of the month: July 27, and Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. Father Volodymyr Klanichka will be the celebrant. For more information, please call 302-762-5511.

Treat yourself to a night out for a good cause on July 27 at the latest International Night Dinner, at Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison Street, Wilmington. The theme is “Taste of the Chesapeake” featuring guest chef Ryan German of Caffe Gelato. Cost is $35 per person, (dine in only) and benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. For more information and reservations, contact Michael Sullivan at (302) 652-3228 or msullivan@ministryofcaring.org

On Aug. 10, be sure to check out the International Food Festival at St. John/Holy Angels in Newark. Includes a delightful selection of food from many different countries and entertainment too. For information, contact apress@holyangels.net or (302) 731-2219.

Looking ahead: Coming up Aug. 17, enjoy An Afternoon with Andy Cooney at the New Castle County Irish Society. Tickets are $55 per ticket. Join us for an unforgettable Sunday with Irish America’s favorite son. For tickets and more information call (302) 658-8288 or visit www.nccirishsociety.org

Other August highlights: On Aug. 17 St. John/Sacred Heart Parish celebrates their 70th Annual Bull Roast at Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company… Praying for a loved one to return to the church? Plan on attending the Annual St. Monica Teardrop Mass on Aug. 27 at St. Helena Church… There are also two great golf tournaments coming up in September. On Sept. 17, the 33rd Annual CYO Joseph A. McNesby Tournament takes place at Deerfield Golf Club, and on Sept. 18, join the St. Elizabeth Golf Classic at Patriots Glen, Elkton, Md…. More details on these and more events to come.

rom our Dialog partners: Looking for a unique, fun, and relaxing activity to add to your summer bucket list? Look no further than a Sunday Jamz Cruise on the Delaware Bay! The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is proud to once again offer its laidback “Sunday Jamz” cruises every Sunday this summer. The weekly cruises begin on July 6 and continue through August 31. For New Jersey customers, the Cape May Sunday Jamz cruises depart from the terminal at 2:30 p.m. for a three-hour round trip, returning to Cape May at 5:30 p.m. For Delaware foot passengers, the Lewes Sunday Jamz cruises will depart at 4:15 p.m. and return on the 6:00 p.m. departure from Cape May. “Sunday Jamz” roundtrip tickets cost $18 for adults 14 years old and up, $14 for seniors and military, $9 for children 6-13 years old, and free for children under 6 years old. To reserve your ticket(s), please call our Guest Services Center at (800)-643-3779 or book online at booking.cmlf.com. For more information on “Sunday Jamz” cruises and other live entertainment, please visit cmlf.com/entertainment.

Mark your calendar for the Oct. 11 to attend the Diocese of Wilmington Annual Marian Pilgrimage at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. Join Bishop Koenig and priests from the Diocese. Day will feature Mass, Rosary, Reconciliation, a tour of the 40 chapels, lunch, Holy Hour, Benediction and gift shop. For more information, call your parish or go to cdow.org/MarianPilgrimage or Facebook.com/cdowMarianPilgrimage

