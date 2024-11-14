Christmas Bazaars and sales just some of the happenings coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Christmas Bazaars and sales just some of the happenings coming up in...

It finally feels like Autumn here in the Diocese of Wilmington, and parish Christmas bazaars are still going strong. With vendors, homemade crafts, good food, visits from Santa and more, these bazaars promise fun for the whole family.

It could be great fun for you to go to as many of the bazaars as you can to support our local Catholic community — and check out these other events happening in November as well.

In Lewes, you can have fun Dancing to the Oldies on Nov. 16 at the St. Jude Parish Life Center. Tickets are $30, which includes dinner. Music will be provided by DJ Conrad, and the menu includes burgers, fried, hot dogs, root beer floats, ice cream sundaes, cookies, coffee or tea. Soda, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Reserve you tickets today, call Cathy Szap (718) 640-7885 or Grace Glassen (732) 236-3878.

Resurrection Parish will host an Afternoon of Worship and Praise with Contemporary Christian music on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, (302) 368-0146 ext. 0.

St. Polycarp Parish in Smyrna is holding a fun fundraiser – a Quarter Auction on Nov. 17. The auction starts at 4 p.m. All-in-Paddles are $45; Regular Paddles are $5 and you will need quarters to bid. Paddles may be purchased at the door. Cash only. VIP tables are available for parties of 6 or more. For more information, contact Darlene Sanphy, 302-270-3915 or darpete87@comcast.net

Also on Nov. 17,St. Matthew’s is having its Trivia Bowl with Treats Fundraiser. Cost is $10 per person and includes light fare; there will be a cash bar. For more information, (302) 633-5850.

Sign up now to participate in the Bishop’s 5k Run/Walk, on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. at St. Mark’s High School, Pike Creek. This annual fundraiser benefits Catholic Charities programs. For more information and to register, ccwilm.org/events/the-bishops-5k-runwalk/ or call 302-573-3120.

Christmas Bazaars and Sales

Support the good works of Catholic Charities by going to the Seton Center Christmas Sale, Nov. 12-14, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be sales, raffles, and food. All are welcome. More information, (410) 651-9608.

Delaware Hospice hosts it annual Festival of Trees Nov. 15-17 at the Brantwyn Estate and Nov. 22-24 at the main office in Milford. Festival of Trees features a magnificent display of beautifully decorated trees and and the event will include a marketplace, bake shop, Musical entertainment, and specialty trees. For more information, go to https://www.delawarehospice.org/calendar-of-events/festival-of-trees/.

The St. Patrick Center in Wilmington is hosting its Community Holiday Market Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and find Winter clothing and items, decorations and more. For interested vendors, cost is $25 per table, due by Nov. 18. For more information, call (302) 442-2580.

And later in the month, St. Mary/Holy Savior Parish in OCMD holds their bazaar on Nov. 22-23 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. There is free admission, and there will be a gift shop, linen shop, dollar shop, plants, Christmas shop, homemade crafts, toys, books, jewelry, auction, raffles and more. Food will be available, to dine in or carryout. For more information, go to www.stmarystaroftheseaocmd.com.

Also on Nov. 22, and 23, Good Shepherd Parish holds its annual Christmas Bazaar and Spaghetti Dinner from 4-8 p.m. and 2-8 p.m. Both days feature a grand raffle, vendors, crafts, sweets, silent auction, basket wheel, Santa and much more fun. Find out more at 410-642-6534.

And on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mount Aviat hosts its 62nd Annual Christmas Bazaar. There will be pictures with Santa, games of chance and 50/50 raffle tickets, a Children’s Bazaar run by 8th grade students, delicious food including the famous cream puffs, as well as baked and homemade goods, a silent auction, and much more! Mount Aviat Academy is located at 399 Childs Road, Childs, Md.

On Dec. 7-8, Holy Family Church in Newark will host its Christmas Fair at the Church Hall from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a Santa Breakfast, ($12 per child, $8 per adult) that includes breakfast, photo with Santa, and arts & games. The Craft & Bake Fair at the religious ed center takes place on Saturday, from noon-7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor registration is still ongoing. Limited Spaces! Deadline for vendor registration is Nov. 17. Register for volunteer (adults and youths) to help with the event, vendors, Santa and Elves and participants at holyfamilynewark.jumbula.com or contact the religious education office, 302-368-8976 or email Jstephanie@holyfamilynewark.org

Be sure to order your holiday baked goods from St. Hedwig’s Church for the Dec. 21 Christmas Babka and Bake Sale, hosted by the Knights of Columbus All items must be ordered in advance no later than Dec. 14. No bakery items will be sold on the day of the sale. Plain babka $13; Cheese babka $22; Sweet poppy seed loaf $19; Box of chrusciki $11; loaf of sliced rye bread $10. More information, call (302) 594-1400. To order, Email sthedwigbabka@gmail.com or call John, (302) 992-0309 and leave name, phone number and quantity of each item you wish to order.

Coming soon:

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Don’t miss Turkeython 2024 on Nov. 25, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m at Shoprite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, in Wilmington. This annual Ministry of Caring fundraiser brings a happy Thanksgiving to hundreds of needy families in our area. For more information and to donate go to https://www.ministryofcaring.org/turkeython-donations-2024/

Thinking about taking a special trip next year? Join the Diocese of Wilmington Pilgrimage to Italy, Oct. 26 – Nov. 5, 2025.Our spiritual leader will be the Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D. Tours, meals and much more. $4,850 per person, double occupancy $5,745 single occupancy. For more information, www.cdow.org/jubileepilgrimage/

