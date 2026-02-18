Churchgoers in Wilmington show up in strong numbers as Ash Wednesday starts Lent with milder weather — Photo gallery

Churchgoers in Wilmington show up in strong numbers as Ash Wednesday starts...

The frigid weather we’ve experienced the first part of 2026 in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland has let up enough recently to free more people who have been hibernating from the cold.

That was evident Feb. 18 as Ash Wednesday drew large gatherings for the traditional start of Lent.

More than 175 people turned out for ashes and 8:30 a.m. Mass at Corpus Christi Church on New Road in Wilmington.

Morning, midday and evening services provided enough chances for people to get to church for their ashes at the beginning of Lent. Check your local parish for times.