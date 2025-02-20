Concerts, food, Irish celebrations and more than a dozen fish frys among the upcoming events in the Diocese of Wilmington

Lent begins in less than two weeks, and with Lent comes the very popular parish fish frys. Go to one, go to a few, take the family — but be sure not to miss these delicious opportunities to support your local parishes and Knights organizations.

There are also plenty of other things happening in the Diocese of Wilmington — mark your calendar for these:

On Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. St. Christophers Church on Kent Island will host the USNA Band Trombone Quartet in Concert. For more information, call (410) 643-6220.

On Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. feast Spanish-style at the monthly International Night Dinner, at the Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison Street, Wilmington. Guest chef Xavier Texiedo and the team from Harry’s Savoy Grill will present a fabulous meal. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, dine in only. All meals by pre-paid reservation. Benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. More information and reservations, contact Michael Sullivan, (302) 652-3228, msullivan@ministryofcaring.org

High School Musicals continue when Salesianum presents “Into the Woods” Feb. 28 and March 1 at 7:30 p.m., March 2 at 2 p.m., March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors. For more information, go to https://www.salesianum.org/event-detail?pk=26523762&fromId=295537.

Enjoy fun and Polish food on March 1 from 6-10 p.m. at St. Mary Assumption’s Pre-Lenten Doughnut Festival. Cost is $25 per person and includes dancing, paczki, kielbasa, sauerkraut, pierogi, golabki and cash bar. For more information, call (302) 239-7100.

On the spiritual side, St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes invites folks to a Lenten Day of Recollection, presented by the Carmelite Community of Mary on March 1 from 8 a.m.-noon. Everyone is invited to gather afterwards at The Ocean Grill Diner in the Weis Shopping Center for lunch (at own expense) and fellowship. RSVP to John Kudlick, OCDS, (302) 415-9731.

The Delaware State Columbiettes will host a Basket Auction on Sunday, March 2 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s in Middletown. Cost is $30, which includes lunch, 50/50 and basket raffle tickets to purchase. Proceeds help the many charitable organizations the Columbiettes support. RSVP to Arlene Brown, 87 Paige Place, Felton, DE 19943, or email amb550@hotmail.com.

And in Easton, Md., SS Peter and Paul High School will hold a Designer Bag Bingo on March 2 at noon. Featuring purses from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Dooney & Burke, Tory Burch and more, there will also be door prizes, raffles, 50/50, Chinese auction, food, and beverages. Cost is $35 and tickets should be reserved by Feb. 27. For more information and to purchase tickets, Lisa Ballif, (410) 822-2275 or lbaillif@ssppeaston.org.

Everyone is welcome to celebrate the Irish in March, starting with an Irish Tea at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish on March 1 after the 11 a.m. Mass. Entertainment will be provided by the Seven Rings Irish Band and the McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance. Please RSVP to: office@downtowncatholic.com or 302-652-0743.

On March 8 at 10 a.m. St. Patrick’s Chapel in Conowingo, Md. will host Mass. All are welcome to this historic church and refreshments will be served after Mass. For more information, (410) 642-6534 or sm3m@aol.com.

On March 15 from 6-10 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear is hosting “Shamrock Shenanigans” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost is $30 per person, $50 per couple and includes Irish meal, dessert, wine, beer; cash bar and raffles also available. Music by No Irish Need Apply. Advance tickets only, purchase after all Masses or contact the parish, (302) 322-6430 or office@setonparis.net.

Also, on March 15 from 6-11 p.m. The Christopher Council Knights are hosting a St. Patrick’s Celebration at St. Helena’s Masci Hall. For only $40, you get an Irish food buffet, beer and wine, and entertainment by Helix. Benefits the charitable works of the KofC. More information, https://my.cheddarup.com/c/christopher-council-s-2025-st-patrick-s-party-pot-of-gold-f/items?cart or contact Dom DiChristopher, ddichristopher@verizon.net or 302-562-4492.

On March 16 at 3 p.m. enjoy a St. Patrick’s Concert at Mary Mother of Peace Church, 30839 Mount Joy Rd., Millsboro, featuring Irish tenor Mark Forrest and concert pianist John Paul Kaplan. Special guests include Paul Szczerowski and the Parish Adult and Children’s Choir. Cost is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, call (302) 856-6451.

And on March 17 at 6:30 p.m., Irish Tenor Mark Forrest returns to Mary Mother of Peace Church in Millsboro for “A Lenten Night of Prayer” with music, meditation and prayer. During the evening, the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed and Forrest will take you through an experience of music, reflection, and healing. For more information, (302) 856-6451.

And here is the upcoming schedule for Parish Fish Frys. If your parish is hosting a fish fry and it’s not listed here, please send that information ASAP to news@thedialog.org.

• March 7, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 301 Lock St., Chesapeake City, Md. More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

• March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: KPC Lunchtime Fish Fry, St. Joseph Church Hall, 1012 N. French St., Wilmington. Fish platters $15, sandwiches $10. Please support our annual fund raiser sponsored by the Council #383 Knights of St. Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary. More information, (302) 658-4535 or parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org

• March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 7200 Lancaster Ave. Hockessin. More information to come. Call (302) 239-7100.

• March 7 & 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Soup & Salad dinners, St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1705 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, Md. Everyone is welcome to join Stations of the Cross after in the church at 7 p.m. More information, (410) 289-0652.

• March 7, 21 & April 4, 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Fish Sandwich To-Go meals, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Each bag includes a breaded fish sandwich, a bag of potato chips, a cookie and a beverage. Meals are $10 each. A pint of vegetable lentil soup is also available for $5. Pre-orders only. See SJDKofCDE.org

• March 7 & 28, April 4, 4-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Apostle Parish, 506 Seabury Ave Milford. $15, includes fried haddock, French fries, Mac-and-cheese, and Cole slaw. More information, (302) 422-5123.

• March 7, 14, 21 & 28, April 4 & 11, 5-6:30 p.m: Fish Fry, St. Jude The Apostle, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes. Menu includes your choice of baked flounder, fried cod, fried breaded shrimp, sides, dessert, iced tea, lemonade, water, coffee and tea. $16 for adults and $10 for children under 12 years. More information, (302) 644-7300.

• March 14, April 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Name of Jesus Hall, 1913 Old Virginia Rd, Pocomoke City, Md. Menu includes serving of fried flounder, fried cod plus three large fried shrimp, French fries & onion rings, coleslaw, various beverages, dessert. Adults: $19, Children 6-17: $10, Children under age 6 eat for free. Takeout available. More information, (410) 957-1215.

• March 14 & 28 & April 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Includes a choice of fried or baked flounder, two side dishes plus a dinner roll. $15 for adults and $8 for children. Take-out available. See SJDKofCDE.org

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Good Shepherd School Auditorium. More information, (410) 642-6534.

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Joseph Parish Hall, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

• March 14, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, Md. Benefits parish Appalachia Project. Menu: “Bigger than your Plate” fish platter (oversized fish filet) $16; fried shrimp platter (eight large fried shrimp) $16; seafood platter (breaded fish filet, 3 large fried shrimp) $19; Children’s meal with one side, grilled cheese, $5, Kids shrimp (three large fried shrimp) $9; Sides: Hushpuppy and choice of two: green beans, mac and cheese or coleslaw. Eat-in, carry out or drive through. Pre-orders recommended, (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

• March 28, 4:30-7 p.m., Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, Md. Benefits parish Appalachia Project. Menu: One crab cake, two sides $17; One crab cake, three shrimp, two sides $19; two crab cakes, two sides $22; eight large fried shrimp, two sides $16. Children’s menu: Grilled cheese $5; three large shrimp $9. Sides: Green beans, mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw. Eat-in, carry out or drive through available. Reservations recommended, call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

• April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. Everyone is welcome to join Stations of the Cross after in the church at 7 p.m. More information, (410) 289-0652.

• April 11, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, Md. Benefits parish Appalachia Project. Menu (includes two sides): “Bigger than your Plate” fish platter (oversized fish filet) $16; seafood platter with breaded fish fillet, three Large Fried Shrimp $19; One crab cake $17; One crab cake, three large fried shrimp $19; Children’s menu: Grilled Cheese $5; three large shrimp $9. Sides: green beans, mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw. Eat-in, carry out or drive through available. Pre-ordering is recommended, call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call Erica Harmer at (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.