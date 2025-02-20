Salesianum School graduate Brian O’Neill named Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association athlete of the year for 2024

WILMINGTON — Brian O’Neill, the Salesianum School graduate who has become a mainstay at right tackle for the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League, was named the state’s John J. Brady Athlete of the Year for 2024. The announcement was made Feb. 17 at the annual awards luncheon sponsored by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association, which presents that award and four others.

O’Neill is a 2014 graduate of Salesianum, where he excelled in football and basketball. He was a tight end and wide receiver for the Sals and was expected to play tight end at the University of Pittsburgh. After a redshirt season, however, the Panthers’ coaches asked O’Neill to switch to the offensive line. The Vikings drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, and he played in 15 games as a rookie (out of 16), starting 11.

O’Neill was training in Minnesota and unable to attend the luncheon. His uncle, Wilmington Mayor John Carney, accepted the award on his behalf. Carney said O’Neill would be quick to recognize the contributions of others to his success.

“I know if Brian were here … he would credit his coaches and the other players that he played with. (The Vikings) played with a new quarterback this year and had a great run until they ran into the Rams in the playoffs,” Carney said.

The St. Mary Magdalen School graduate was named to the Pro Bowl this season for the second time in his seven-year career. He has been a starter since the middle of his rookie season and has been on the field for almost every one of the offensive snaps in those games. He surpassed 100 career games played this past year. In seven seasons, he has been called for holding just 12 times, including once in 2024. Minnesota went 14-3 this past season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

At Salesianum, O’Neill was a member of the 2013 football state championship team, and he was the state basketball player of the year in 2014, when the Sals won the school’s first state title in that sport.

His wife, Bryn (Gorelick) is a graduate of Archmere Academy, where she played multiple sports.