About 75 parishioners of St. Elizabeth/St. Benedict Parish joined in a Feast of Corpus Christi Eucharistic procession after the 8:30 a.m. Mass on a sunny Sunday, June 6, in Ridgely, Md.

They stopped at three altars around the block and inside St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church to affirm their belief in the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

Parish Administrator Father Christopher R. Coffiey was assisted by Deacon Bill Nickum and Deacon Candidate Adam Perza.