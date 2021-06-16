‘One of Us’ Podcast: Natalie Morris says faith and fellowship keep her strong at Ursuline Academy and St. Mary of the Assumption Parish

‘One of Us’ Podcast: Natalie Morris says faith and fellowship keep her...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Natalie Morris

HOMETOWN: Wilmington

PARISH & SCHOOL: St. Mary the Assumption & Ursuline Academy

“What does your faith mean to you?“

“My faith means being able to find God in the little things that make me happy throughout my life.”

