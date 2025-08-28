Days of reflection, business breakfast, Blessed Mother’s birthday and more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Have you ever “celebrated” Blessed Mother’s birthday? It’s a lovely way to show devotion to Our Lady in a non-traditional way. On Saturday, Sept. 6, the Legion of Mary of St Elizabeth Parish cordially invites you to their first celebration of our Blessed Mother’s Birthday, in front of the Blessed Mother’ Statue at the Grotto on the church grounds. The night includes a candlelight procession, prayers, hymns and rosary, followed by a light supper. Contact the parish at (302) 652-3626 for more information.

There are other things to do in the Diocese of Wilmington as we go into late summer. Check these out:

• Praying for a loved one to return to the church? Plan on attending the Annual St. Monica Teardrop Mass on Aug. 27 at St. Helena Church 6:30 p.m. Rosary, 7 p.m. Teardrops of St. Monica Devotional Mass, celebrant Father Christopher Hanley. All are welcome.

• On Sept. 4 at 11 a.m., Father John Aurilia, former secretary to Padre Pio and author of “Dearest Soul: A Spiritual Journey with Padre Pio” makes an appearance at IHM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1000 Shipley Road, Wilmington. More information, (302) 762-5550.

• On Friday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 a.m., join other Catholic business professionals at the the Catholic Business Network breakfast at Holy Savior Church in Ocean City, Md. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. “Balancing faith and ambition” will be the focus of the keynote by local businessman and parishioner Sam Card. Breakfast is $40 and first-time business attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

• On Sept. 11, St. Hedwig honors the victims of 9/11 at the 24th Anniversary Mass at the church at 6:30 p.m. Please join Father Andrew, Father Janusz and the St. Hedwig community in remembering all our fallen heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country, state and community.

• On Sept. 13, attend the Women’s Day of Reflection at St. Ann Church, Bethany Beach featuring Ginny Dauses of Walking with Purpose. The day includes Mass, Holy Hour with Adoration, confession, and two talks. For more information and registration go to stannbbwalkingwithpurpose@gmail.com.

• Jesus House is hosting a weekly series, Women’s Catholic Bible Study Walking with Purpose, Opening Your Heart: The Starting Point starting Sept. 16. The series will be held at Resurrection Parish, 3000 Videre Dr., Wilmington, and will be led by Kate Regan and Mary Eisele. Register at www.jesushousecenter.org or call (302) 995-6859, leave a message.

• Get advance tickets now for the Sept. 13, screening of Triumph of the Heart, a new crowdfunded film that tells the inspiring true story of St. Maximilian Kolbe and his companions in Auschwitz. The Middletown showing will only take place if enough tickets are reserved in advance; cost is $17. Go to screening.triumphoftheheart.com/screening/scr_01k2asdabgedbs071y23x0x4s4

• Attention active and retired police, fire, EMT and military: You are invited to join Bishop Koenig at the annual Diocese of Wilmington Blue Mass to honor the work of all public safety personnel and military on Monday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. The Blue Mass honors local, county, state, and federal law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, and military personnel, and their families who live and work in the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, which includes Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. First responders of all faiths are welcome at the Mass.

• In reunion news, Saint Mark’s High School Class of 1975 is hosting its 50-year reunion on Friday, Sept. 5. Go to https://myevent.com/stmhs-75 to sign up or contact Kristen Sullivan (ksullivan@stmarkshs.net) … St. Elizabeth School Alumni Association is hosting the annual Alumni & Friends Weekend Sept. 17-21. All elementary and high school alumni and families are invited to attend. For questions and a schedule, StEVikingAlumni@gmail.com … and mark your calendar for St. Elizabeth High School Class of ‘75 50-year reunion on Oct. 18. For more information contact Claire Shields Davidson at cbh328@verizon.net

• Looking ahead: On Sept. 26, Good Shepherd School is hosting Family Bingo Night at Great Wolf Lodge. For tickets, contact info@goodshepherdschool.net and more information, www.goodshepherdschool.net/programs/events.

• There are also lots of great golf tournaments coming up in September. Register for one or more to support great causes in our community. On Sept. 15, the Annual Immaculate Conception/St. Jude Parish Golf Tournament takes place at Newark Country Club. On Sept. 17, the 33rd Annual CYO Joseph A. McNesby Tournament takes place at Deerfield Golf Club, and on Sept. 18, join the St. Elizabeth Golf Classic at Patriots Glen, Elkton, Md. On Sept. 19, St. Michael Council Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament is scheduled for Chesapeake Bay Golf Club, Rising Sun, Md. And Save the Date — Sept. 20 — for the Good Shepherd School Golf Tournament. … Sept. 29, Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia hosts their annual golf tournament at Penn Oaks Golf Club, West Chester, Pa. Check out the Datebook page for more details: thedialog.org/datebook-1/

• Mark your calendar for Oct. 11 to attend the Diocese of Wilmington Annual Marian Pilgrimage at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Join Bishop Koenig and priests from the diocese. Day will feature Mass, rosary, reconciliation, a tour of the 40 chapels, lunch, Holy Hour, Benediction and gift shop. For more information, call your parish or go to cdow.org/MarianPilgrimage or Facebook.com/cdowMarianPilgrimage

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

