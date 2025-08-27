Saint Mark’s High School football returns to Class 2A with experienced backfield, veteran coach on sideline

A new era begins for Saint Mark’s football, as the Spartans welcome a veteran coach and return to DIAA Class 2A after a two-year stint in Class 3A. The Spartans will kick off the season with a Week 0 visit to Cape Henlopen on Aug. 28. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Spartans have been hard at work learning the offense and defense of Bill DiNardo, who takes the reins this season at the Graveyard. DiNardo has been out of coaching for two years after a successful tenure at Salesianum, with Middletown and Caravel before that.

Saint Mark’s will be replacing a fair number of starters, including quarterback, where Brett Greene is expected to be the starter. Greene, a junior, got some game action last season because of injuries to the starter. He’ll have Elijah Burke and Ta’Son Wallace in the backfield behind him, along with John Nich.

Despite moving to Class 2A, the Spartans open with consecutive games against 3A opponents, including the season debut at Cape Henlopen. They’ll be in the Graveyard for the first time the next Friday, when St. Georges — led by former Spartans head coach John Wilson — pays a visit. Saint Mark’s has just four home games, including the reigning Class 1A state champion Indian River, who moved up this year. Their challenging schedule also takes them to Archmere, always a spirited battle.

Schedule

Home games in CAPS. All games begin at 7 p.m. except where noted

Aug. 28: Cape Henlopen

Sept. 5: ST. GEORGES

Sept. 13: Archmere, 2 p.m.

Sept. 20: William Penn, noon

Sept. 26: INDIAN RIVER

Oct. 3: Delaware Military

Oct. 10: POLYTECH

Oct. 24: Milford

Oct. 31: ODESSA

Photos by Mike Lang.