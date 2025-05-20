Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer falls in line with fellow Democrats, legalizes physician-assisted suicide: ‘I am proud to sign HB140 into law’

Governor Matt Meyer on May 20 signed House Bill 140, the physician-assisted suicide law which will allow Delaware adult residents who are deemed terminally ill to request and self-administer medication to end their lives.

“Today, Delaware joins a growing number of states in recognizing that end-of-life decisions belong to patients — not politicians,” said Meyer. “This law is about compassion, dignity, and respect. It gives people facing unimaginable suffering the ability to choose peace and comfort, surrounded by those they love. After years of debate, I am proud to sign HB140 into law.”

Meyer passed on the last chance to turn back physician-assisted suicide in the state after 11 Senate Democrats formed a narrow majority on Holy Thursday to pass the bill they have been pushing most of the last decade.

The measure made it through the state House earlier this session and was passed by the Senate April 17 by the narrowest of margins with 11 Democrats voting in favor and a bipartisan group of eight voting against with two absent.

“This session, sponsors have once again pushed assisted suicide and have once again passed this bill,” said Jessica Rodgers, coalitions director for the Patients’ Rights Action Fund. “The legislature chose to disregard the opposition of the Delaware Academy of Family Physicians, the Psychiatric Society of Delaware, and the Delaware Chapter of the American College of Physicians in their actions today, as well as countless other medical and disability rights organizations.”

Senate Democrats joining five Republican colleagues in opposing physician-assisted suicide were Sens. Spiros Mantzavinos, Nicole Poore and Jack Walsh. No Republicans voted in favor of physician-assisted suicide.

The Delaware Catholic Advocacy Network said HB 140 has “serious flaws” that would endanger the elderly, mentally ill and disabled and could result in elder abuse, insurance fraud and an increase in the overall suicide rate. It also would fundamentally change the legal approach to medical ethics, medical practice and health-care decision-making in Delaware, the group said.

In April, Bishop Koenig of the Diocese of Wilmington urged opposition to physician-assisted suicide, saying “there is a great distinction between, on the one hand, death that comes naturally and, on the other hand, performing actions to bring on death.” Earlier in the year, more than 11,000 postcards opposing the proposed law were sent to Delaware legislators.