Diocese of Wilmington 2026 directory with photo of Pope Leo XIV on the cover is available for purchase

Diocese of Wilmington 2026 directory with photo of Pope Leo XIV on...

If you haven’t done so, now is the time to place your orders for the 2026 Diocese of Wilmington Directory.

The new directories have arrived and the best way to get one is to place your order along with payment ASAP.

The easiest way to do it is to download the order form here:

https://thedialog.org/editions/Directory.Order.Form.2026.pdf

Print the form and submit with payment information to Barbara Farabaugh at the Dialog bfarabaugh@thedialog.org or phone 302-295-0635. Copies of the directory are $35.

Find in one publication up-to-date information on parishes, diocesan offices, priests, religious men and women, schools, organizations and more.

The 130-page resource this year includes on the cover a keepsake photograph of Pope Leo XIV as he appears at the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican following his election as pope May 8, 2025.