High school sports schedules back to normal for Diocese of Wilmington schools

With the Christmas break in the rear-view mirror, the various sports teams can return to busier weeks. Some programs, like Salesianum basketball, has already played 13 of its 20 regular-season games, while the Archmere girls only have five contests in thus far.

There are some big girls basketball games to watch this week, with both Padua and St. Elizabeth welcoming in opponents that, like themselves, anticipate a deep tournament run. The Auks, meanwhile, cap a three-game week on the road against a quality Appoquinimink team.

In boys action, Tuesday night is home to two of the more anticipated games on the schedule. St. Elizabeth has a key Diamond State Conference game, while Salesianum continues with its tough-as-nails competition.

Swimming also has an intriguing battle to close out the week. with Wilmington Charter’s undefeated boys and girls battling Salesianum and Padua.

Spectator policies, ticket information and other pertinent details are available at www.websites4sports.com.

Girls

Basketball

Monday, Jan. 12

Ss. Peter and Paul (8-2) at Friends School of Baltimore, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Saint Mark’s (6-3) at Delcastle (3-5), 4 p.m.

Archmere (3-2) at Wilmington Charter (4-4), 5 p.m.

Conrad (2-7) at St. Elizabeth (7-3), 6 p.m.

Howard (4-2) at Padua (4-6), 6:30 p.m. Howard brings its uptempo offense to Broom Street. Ha’Lena Griffin is just one of the offensive options for the Wildcats. Padua has won three straight and is sharing the ball well on offense. KawDwirantwi continues to be a force underneath.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Caravel (6-4) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m. The teams meet for the first time since last spring’s girls state championship, won by Caravel. The Vikings return many of the same players, while Caravel has a lot of new faces, but the same talented team.

Friday, Jan. 16

Shipley (Pa.) at Ursuline (5-5), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Archmere at Appoquinimink (6-1), noon

Christiana (2-4) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

St. Elizabeth vs. George School (Pa.), 4 p.m. at Universal Audenried Charter School, Philadelphia, in the Martin Luther King Jr. High School Classic

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Jan. 13

MOT Charter (2-2 boys, 0-4 girls) vs. Archmere (0-3 boys, 0-4 girls), 3 p.m. at Brandywine YMCA

Newark Charter (3-1) vs. Padua (6-0), 3:45 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club (girls only)

Salesianum (6-1)/Ursuline (5-0) at St. Andrew’s (2-1 boys, 1-2 girls), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-4-1) vs. Easton, time TBA (girls only)

Friday, Jan. 16

Delaware Military (1-4 boys, 1-4 girls) vs. Archmere, 3 p.m. at Brandywine YMCA

Saturday, Jan. 17

Salesianum/Padua vs. Wilmington Charter (4-0 boys, 4-0 girls), 3 p.m. at McKean High School

Track (co-ed except where noted)

Thursday, Jan. 15-Saturday, Jan. 17

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Virginia Showcase, Virginia Beach (Va.) Sports Center

Friday, Jan. 16

Archmere at Steve Borbo Tournament, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 13

St. Elizabeth (5-4) at Conrad (5-3), 5 p.m. The Vikings head to the Wolves Den in a key conference matchup. Conrad has been scoring points an an impressive clip, but they’ll be facing the Vikings, who have established ball control and defense as their calling.

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-5) at Key, 5:30 p.m.

Salesianum (6-7) at Middletown (5-2), 5:30 p.m. The schedule never seems to get any easier for the Sals, who travel below the canal for their fifth game against Delaware foes. The Cavaliers are experienced and deep. Both teams have a plethora of scoring options. This will likely sell out.

Wilmington Charter at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Brandywine (1-8) at Archmere (6-0), 6 p.m.

Odessa (7-4) at Salesianum, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Christiana (6-2) at Saint Mark’s, 2 p.m. The Spartans return to the Saturday matinee, looking to keep their winning feeling after conquering then-unbeaten Milford on Jan. 10. The Vikings , when their shots are falling, are absolutely dangerous.

Wrestling

Monday, Jan. 12

Mount Pleasant (2-2) at St. Elizabeth (0-3), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Concord (2-2) and Tower Hill (1-1) at Archmere (2-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16-Saturday, Jan. 17

Saint Mark’s at Canal Classic, Middletown High School