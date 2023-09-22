Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities helps local families in need by providing access to baby diapers

Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities helps local families in need by providing...

The Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities Diaper Bank has long made part of its work the effort to provide appropriate baby diapers for families in need.

Delaware Gov. John Carney and Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki each issued proclamations recognizing National Diaper Awareness Week, which continues through Sept. 24.

The local Catholic Charities diaper bank currently helps more than 200 families.

One in two U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy, according to a news release from Catholic Charities. Three in five parents miss work or school because they can’t afford the diapers required to leave their baby in child care.

“By working together, we can ensure that all babies have access to clean diapers and other basic necessities required for them to thrive and reach their full potential,” according to Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities Diaper Bank provides diaper distributions to families in need with children ages three and under, and accepts donations of diapers, hygiene items, cash and gift cards at all Catholic Charities locations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

To make an online donation to Catholic Charities Diaper Bank, please click here. Designate your gift by choosing “Diaper Bank.”

If you or someone you know is in need of diapers, click here for registration materials.