Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities receives two grants for $225,000 for homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing program

The awards will allow Catholic Charities to continue working with low and very low-income individuals to address conditions which threaten housing security. Catholic Charities will provide evidence-based services to reduce poverty, provide safe shelter, and encourage self-sufficiency through financial assistance, case management, and referrals to community services.

Ruth White, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, said “Catholic Charities sincerely appreciates this support from the Home4Good Program. The funds will enable us to provide critical services to assist many individuals in our community to remain housed.”

Catholic Charities’ mission is to compassionately serve all people in their times of vulnerability. Services are offered to alleviate human suffering and advocate for strong, healthy and vibrant communities across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For more information, go to ccwilm.org, visit www.facebook.com/www.ccwilm.org, or contact your local office.