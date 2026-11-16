Diocese of Wilmington Legatus chapter celebrates 20th anniversary of its chartering

Members and supporters celebrated the 20th anniversary of the chartering of the Wilmington Chapter of Legatus Nov. 10 at Wilmington Country Club.

Attendees included current members, alumni, Bishop William Koenig, Legatus President Steven Henley and guest speaker Gen. Kevin Chilton, a four-star general and astronaut, who took the Holy Eucharist with him to space on all his missions.

Legatus is an international organization of Catholic lay executives and their spouses with more than 5,500 members in 95 chapters in the U.S., Canada and Mexico whose mission is to study, live and spread the Catholic faith in our business, professional and personal lives.