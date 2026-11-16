This is an unprecedented opportunity to invest directly in the future of all students — cdow.org/sayyes

“The FSTC offers an unprecedented opportunity to invest directly in the future of all students across public, charter, Catholic and independent schools. However, these resources remain locked until state leaders step up.”
— Tyler Kulp, Diocese of Wilmington associate superintendent of schools
Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com
STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.