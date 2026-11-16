This is an unprecedented opportunity to invest directly in the future of all students — cdow.org/sayyes

This is an unprecedented opportunity to invest directly in the future of...

“The FSTC offers an unprecedented opportunity to invest directly in the future of all students across public, charter, Catholic and independent schools. However, these resources remain locked until state leaders step up.”

— Tyler Kulp, Diocese of Wilmington associate superintendent of schools

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.