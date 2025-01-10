Diocese of Wilmington wedding anniversary Mass with Bishop Koenig set for Feb. 9 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church

Bishop Koenig invites all married couples in the Diocese of Wilmington to the annual wedding anniversary Mass, which will be celebrated Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark.
The Mass coincides with National Marriage Week, which is Feb. 7-14.
Those couples marking significant anniversaries (five-year increments) starting with five years, and any anniversary beyond 50 years, will receive a special certificate from the bishop. Reservations are required by Feb. 4 no matter what anniversary it is.
Bishop Koenig will be available for photographs with interested couples beginning at noon and again after the Mass. Those who want a photo should arrive by noon or plan to stay after the service.
For more information, contact the Office for Marriage and Family Life at (302) 295-0657 or OMFL@cdow.org. Registration can be completed at https://cdowcym.wufoo.com/forms/zdx6q1g0hx3jsm/