Diocese of Wilmington wedding anniversary Mass with Bishop Koenig set for Feb. 9 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church

Bishop Koenig invites all married couples in the Diocese of Wilmington to the annual wedding anniversary Mass, which will be celebrated Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark.

The Mass coincides with National Marriage Week, which is Feb. 7-14.

Those couples marking significant anniversaries (five-year increments) starting with five years, and any anniversary beyond 50 years, will receive a special certificate from the bishop. Reservations are required by Feb. 4 no matter what anniversary it is.

Bishop Koenig will be available for photographs with interested couples beginning at noon and again after the Mass. Those who want a photo should arrive by noon or plan to stay after the service.