Easter program for children, Swienconka, community yard sale and more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Happy Spring and Happy Easter weekend. It’s a great time to spend time with family and friends and there are plenty of events happening the Diocese of Wilmington in the next few weeks. Check them out here:

• Tomorrow, Friday April 3, at 8:45 a.m. Saint Mary Magdalen Parish in Wilmington is hosting a Walk to Easter Program for children ages 4-11. The Program traces the steps of Jesus during Holy Week, from Palm Sunday to Easter. Children will experience the mysteries of our faith through storytelling, music, & art. For more information, Maureen Stone, 2prep@smmchurch.org.

• The traditional “Swienconka” — Polish Easter Tradition of Blessing of the Food, takes place on Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.: at St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington.

• If you’re near the beaches during Easter weekend, here is the Mass schedule at St. Jude the Apostle in Lewes: Holy Saturday, April 4, Solemn Easter Vigil Mass when fifteen Catechumens and Candidates, including both adults and children, will be received into full communion with the Catholic Church. Easter, April 5, Masses are as follows: Church 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.; Parish Life Center (PLC) 7:15, 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. For more information, call 302-644-7300.

• On April 11, at 8 a.m. St. John the Beloved Parish Knights of Columbus are hosting an Indoor Community Yard Sale. Shop for bargains on household items, kitchenware, home décor, jewelry, religious items and more. Info at https://shop.sjbkofcde.org/ or contact Ray at 302-685-3536 or raychris@comcast.net

• If you know someone who is considering a vocation to the priesthood, there is a priesthood discernment group meeting on April 14 at the Newman Center, 45 Lovett Ave., in Newark. The meeting includes discussions, fellowship, dinner and Eucharistic Adoration. For more information, contact Fr. Gebhart, father.gebhart@gmail.com

• On Saturday, April 18, Resurrection Parish is hosting “The Two Feet of Love in Action” a social concerns workshop. Learn about and reflect on two complementary ways of responding in love to the needs of our neighbors. Includes snacks, refreshments, materials and time for action items. For more information, go to resurrectionde.org/social-concerns-workshop/

• On Sunday, April 19, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., St. Matthew’s Parish in Newport is hosting a Spring Breakfast fundraiser to benefit the parish food pantry. For more information, email cratsep@aol.com.

• April 19 is also the big day for the Annual Mount Aviat Academy 5K and Sister Walk, in Childs, Md. The day starts at 7:45 a.m. and Mass is at 8 a.m. Trophies will be awarded. For more information, www.mountaviat.org/support/5k-and-sister-walk.cfm

• The Ministry of Caring is hosting the annual Emmanuel Dining Room Auction, at Chase Center at the Riverfront on April 19 from 2-6 p.m. This event is the signature fundraising event for Ministry of Caring program that provides meals to the poor and homeless. Raffle tickets are also being sold for $100 each. Contact Annie Halverson at (302) 516-1062 or by calling (302) 652-5523 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For tickets to the Auction, to donate prizes or volunteer, contact Lauren Romeo, (302) 652-5523 or lromeo@ministryofcaring.org

• Also on April 19 at 2 p.m., you are invited to “An Afternoon Tea with Abigail Adams,” sponsored by the Neumann University Cultural Arts Forum at the Austin Room, Lia’s Catering, 3729 Chichester Ave., Upper Chichester, Pa. Cost is $45 per person. Spend a relaxing afternoon with family and friends who dining on scones, tasty sandwiches, and delicious desserts. Enjoy a presentation from “Abigail Adams,” door prizes, raffles, silent auction, and good conversation. Benefits the Margaret Mary Kearney Scholarship. More information, Nicholas DiMarino, dimarinn@neumann.edu or (610) 558-5626.

• St. Elizabeth’s is hosting one of the very popular Designer Bag Bingos at St. Elizabeth Grant Hall, 809 S. Broom St., in Wilmington on April 19 at 1 p.m. Cost is $40 per person, online reservations strongly recommended. You must be 18 or older to attend. Includes 18 games, 9 cards per game, extra bingo cards (3 extra chances per game) are $10 each, available for pre-sale online or purchased at the door. Brands include Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Coach. 50/50 raffles and basket raffles. Two 50/50 drawings, one for pre-sales online only and one for tickets purchased at the event. Doors open at noon. Guests may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Snacks and beverages also available for purchase. For tickets, https://tinyurl.com/StEDBB. Sponsored by St. Elizabeth School Alumni Association.

• Sign up now for the Seton Golf Tournament at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark on April 22. Cost is $200 per player, includes greens fees, golf cart, tee gift, grab & go breakfast, boxed lunch, on-course beverages, open bar and dinner banquet after play, awards, plus free round for each guest. Sponsorships and super tickets are also available. Please register by April 10. For more information, call (302) 322-6430 or www.setonparish.net/golfclassic.

Have you booked a vacation this year? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

• Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada,hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

• Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Ten days, 14 meals. Highlights include Fatima, Aljustrel, Valinhos, Cathedral of Burgos, Lourdes, Grotto of Massabielle, Barcelona, Barcelona Cathedral. Cost $4,699 PPDO, (Single $5,399) includes r/t air from Phila. International Airport, air taxes, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. For more information and brochures, Fr. Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Looking ahead:

• Sign up now for the June 5, 7:30 a.m.: Catholic Business Network Breakfast at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Speaker will be Kelly Donahue, HR Director at the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

• And register now for the Sept. 25 Saint Mark’s High School Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion, at the Christiana Hilton. For more information, contact Patty Curtin White at: patriciacurtin@comcast.net or PCurtin@christianacare.org Or Terri Larson Seeman at: Glennsman@comcast.net (302)893-3479.

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