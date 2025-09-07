Easton, Maryland police arrest woman for malicious destruction, defacing religious property at Saints Peter and Paul Elementary

EASTON, Md. — Police arrested a 32-year-old woman and charged her with going on a weekend spree of graffiti and property destruction in the area, including spray-painted symbols on the property of Saints Peter and Paul Elementary School.

Sian Radaskiewicz-King, 32, of Easton, faces multiple charges related to at least three separate incidents of what police have described as malicious destruction of property and use of hate symbols.

Easton police issued the following account:

“On September 5, 2025 at approximately 11:00 PM, Officers of the Easton Police Department arrested Ms. Sian Radaskiewicz-King (32) of Easton, MD and charged her with four (4) counts of Malicious Destruction of Property and four (4) counts of Use of Hate Symbol. Radaskiewicz-King was later released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.

“On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 7:58 am, Easton Police were dispatched to Saints Peter and Paul Elementary School (900 High Street, Easton, MD) in reference to a report of Malicious Destruction of Property.

“Officers were shown areas where the International Transgender symbol was spray painted along areas of the school property. These symbols were also located on a portion of the fence at the Hampton Inn, two nearby stop signs, and an exterior wall of a building along Dover and Higgins Street. Presently, there has been no discovery of information or evidence threatening harm towards members of the school or community.

“Later on September 5, 2025, Officers located the same graffiti in the following areas: Park Street at Dover Road, Park Street at Point Lane, Kemp Lane at Dover Road and J & K Wine and Liquors. Investigators were able to obtain a picture of the suspect, who was covering their face.

“At approximately 10:30 pm, Officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Ulta Beauty (219 Marlboro Ave, Easton, Maryland) for a suspicious person spray-painting the ground in the area. While enroute, dispatch provided additional descriptors of the suspect, which matched the suspect in the photo from earlier.

“As Officers were looking for the suspect, an Easton Police Officer observed a subject matching the description provided by dispatch, in the area of the Talbot Town Shopping Center (207 N. Harrison Street, Easton, MD). Upon making contact with the subject, identified as Radaskiewicz-King, Officers noted that Radaskiewicz-King was wearing a pair of very distinctive shoes, matching the ones seen on surveillance footage. Officers were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Radaskiewicz-King for the graffiti. Officers also documented the same symbol at Ulta and Kohls. Radaskiewicz-King was then charged for the newest incidents.

“On September 6, 2025, Detectives of the Easton Police Department with the assistance of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search and seizure warrant on the residence of Radaskiewicz-King. Investigators arrested Radaskiewicz-King and served her with a second arrest warrant, charging her with the following: Religious Property: Deface, Malicious Destruction of Property $1000+, Disturb School Operations, and Tresspass on Posted Property. Radaskiewicz-King was later released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.

“Investigators are still encouraging anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111,” police said. “We are also asking for residents and business owners to check their surveillance systems to see if the suspect could have been captured.”