St. Elizabeth High School volleyball battles McKean High School before falling in four sets: Photo gallery

PIKE CREEK – St. Elizabeth battled, winning its first set of the season, before falling to McKean, 3-1, in volleyball on Sept. 5. Set scores were 25-16, 25-11, 17-25, and 25-21.

The Highlanders took the first two sets, using long runs in both to create some space. The Vikings reversed course in the third, jumping out to a 6-1 lead that prompted a McKean timeout. A few points later, an ace from the Vikings extended their lead to 9-2, but McKean responded with the next five points that ended with an ace from Alexia Jeffers.

The Highlanders rallied to tie the score at 14, and it was knotted at 17 before St. Elizabeth went on an 8-0 run to take the set. The Vikings mixed a few aces with some successful attacks to end it.

Consecutive aces by the Vikings early in the fourth tied the set, 6-6, and a kill from Charlize Campbell (St. Elizabeth Parish) gave them the lead. Their advantage grew to three before the Highlanders made their move. McKean rallied to tie the score at 12, and they threatened to pull away after building a 20-15 lead, but the Vikings had one more push.

A 6-1 stretch that culminated with a Campbell ace tied the set at 21. McKean regrouped during a timeout, and Alex Duncan served it out, closing the afternoon with an ace.

Statistics were not available Saturday. McKean improved to 2-0 and plays at Howard on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. St. Elizabeth (0-2) hosts Delaware Military on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.