Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal is a lesson in stewardship, growing participation and mission — Sheila O’Hagan McGirl

In every parish across the Diocese of Wilmington, the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal invites each of us to take part in something bigger than ourselves. It is not simply a fundraiser; it is a response to the Gospel, a call to join our bishop, our church and one another in carrying our faith into the future.

Click here to make a gift to the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal

Yet today, only 25% of registered parishioners across our diocese participate in the appeal. While some parishes exceed this average and others struggle to meet it, we all share the opportunity and the responsibility to do more.

Imagine if just 10% more households made a gift this year. Imagine if we raised not just dollars but disciples. The impact would be extraordinary; more children would be formed in our Catholic schools, more couples would be prepared for marriage, more young adults would be guided in their faith, more hungry people would be fed, and more hearts would be healed.

As stewards, we are reminded that everything we have is a gift from God entrusted to us to be shared. The U.S. bishops’ pastoral letter, “Stewardship: A Disciple’s Response,” teaches us that stewardship is not about giving until it hurts but about giving until it feels right and giving because we are grateful, not because we are obligated.

Henri Nouwen, whose writings on the spirituality of fundraising are cherished in Catholic development, wrote:

“Fundraising is a way of announcing our vision and inviting other people into our mission.”

He reminds us that inviting someone to give is not a plea for money; it’s an invitation to participate in a shared journey of faith and hope.

The Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal is Bishop Koenig’s invitation to all of us. It is his way of saying, “Come with me. Walk with me. Let us serve together.” Your participation, whether $10, $100, or more, helps him respond to the spiritual, emotional and physical needs of our people.

Every ministry supported by the appeal, from Catholic Charities to seminarian formation to faith formation for all ages, is a direct expression of our Church’s mission to proclaim the Gospel and care for our neighbor. When you give, you become part of every moment of grace those ministries bring into the world.

If you haven’t participated yet, let this be the year. Help your parish grow in stewardship. Help Bishop Koenig and our Diocese of Wilmington carry the faith into the future. Let us move from nearly 25% participation to a church where everyone shares, everyone serves, and everyone belongs.

Because the work of the Church is not just Bishop Koenig’s; it is ours as well. And it begins with your “yes.”

Sheila O’Hagan McGirl is director of development for Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.