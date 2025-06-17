Twenty priests in Diocese of Wilmington mark milestone anniversaries; Bishop Koenig honors them with Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter

Twenty Diocese of Wilmington and religious-order priests serving here recently observed milestone anniversaries of their ordinations.

55 years

Father Michael B. Roark was ordained May 2, 1970. His priestly assignments include associate pastor at St. Elizabeth, St. Matthew’s and St. Paul’s parishes, Wilmington; and pastor at St. Paul’s, Wilmington, and St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Ridgely, Md.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly was ordained a priest on May 9, 1970, for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. He served as an associate pastor at St. Joseph, Cockeysville, Md., and St. Anthony’s, Baltimore. He also was the director of the Catholic Youth Organization Retreat Center for the archdiocese, and then as chancellor and vicar general.

Bishop Malooly was ordained an auxiliary bishop in March 2001 for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. He was appointed to lead the Diocese of Wilmington in September 2008, and since July 2021 has been the bishop emeritus of the diocese.

50 years

Father Michael A. Angeloni was ordained on May 3, 1975. He has been an associate pastor at St. John-Holy Angels and Holy Family, both in Newark; St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin; Holy Cross, Dover; and Ss. Peter and Paul, Easton, Md. He has been pastor at St. John the Apostle, Milford, and Holy Family. Father Angeloni also has served as the diocesan director of vocations and director of the permanent diaconate.

Father Joseph J. Drobinski was ordained on May 3, 1975. His priestly assignments include being associate pastor at St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, Md., Holy Family, Newark, and Holy Child, Wilmington. He also was pastor at Resurrection, Pike Creek, and St. Matthew, Wilmington.

Father Arthur B. Fiore was ordained on Sept. 6, 1975. He has been associate pastor at St. Peter the Apostle, New Castle, and pastor at St. Paul, Wilmington, St. Peter the Apostle and St. John-Holy Angels, Newark.

Father James M. Jackson was ordained on May 3, 1975. He has served as an associate pastor at St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin, St. John the Baptist, Newark, and Holy Rosary, Claymont. He was pastor at Holy Rosary, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear, and St. John-Holy Angels.

Msgr. Kevin T. McMahon was ordained on June 29, 1975. His assignments have included being associate pastor at St. Mary Magdalen, Wilmington, and St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, Md.

Father William D. Melnick was ordained on May 3, 1975. He has been associate pastor at Holy Cross, Dover; St. Elizabeth, St. Ann’s, Holy Child, St. John the Beloved and Immaculate Heart of Mary, all in Wilmington; St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin; and St. Joseph on the Brandywine, Greenville. He also was pastor at St. Helena, Bellefonte.

45 years

Father Steven B. Giuliano was ordained on May 17, 1980. He has been associate pastor at Corpus Christi, Elsmere; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Wilmington; and St. Luke, Ocean City, Md. His pastorates have included St. Joseph’s, Middletown; St. Peter the Apostle, New Castle; and Our Lady of Lourdes, Seaford.

Msgr. George J. Brubaker was ordained on May 24, 1980. He has been associate pastor at St. John the Baptist, Newark, and pastor at St. John the Apostle, Milford; Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle; and St. Paul, Delaware City. Msgr. Brubaker also has served as chaplain to the Delaware National Guard and judicial vicar for the Diocese of Wilmington.

40 years

Father John P. Klevence was ordained on Feb. 9, 1985. He has been associate pastor at St. Elizabeth and Holy Child, both in Wilmington; and Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle. He has served as pastor at Immaculate Conception, Marydel, Md.; St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md.; St. Peter the Apostle, New Castle; and St. Ann, Bethany Beach. Father Klevence also has served as director of the Mission Office for the Diocese of Wilmington.

Father Christopher W. LaBarge was ordained on Oct. 26, 1981. His assignments include being associate pastor at Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle; St. Elizabeth, Wilmington; Holy Cross, Dover; and St. Luke, Ocean City, Md. He has been pastor at Immaculate Conception, Marydel, Md., and St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, Md.

Father John J. Mink was ordained on Oct. 26, 1985. He has been associate pastor at Holy Family, Newark, and St. John the Beloved, Wilmington, and pastor at Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle, and St. Ann, Wilmington. In addition, he has been the director of priest personnel for the Diocese of Wilmington.

Father James B. Smith was ordained on Oct.26, 1985. His assignments include serving as associate pastor at Christ Our King, St. Ann and St. John the Beloved, all in Wilmington; St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, Md.; Holy Cross, Dover; and St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin.

35 years

Father Paul H. Colloton was ordained for the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales on May 12, 1990.

Father Ronald Giannone was ordained as a Capuchin Franciscan priest on June 2, 1990. He founded the Ministry of Caring, the social-services organization, in 1977 and has served as its executive director since.

30 years

Father Michael J. Carrier was ordained on Oct. 28, 1995. He has been associate pastor at Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md., and Holy Family, Newark; rector of St. Peter Cathedral, Wilmington; and pastor at Christ Our King and Holy Child, both in Wilmington. Father Carrier also has served as a chaplain for Catholic Youth Organization and director of worship for the Diocese of Wilmington.

Father Michael T. Casari was ordained on Oct. 28, 1985. His assignments have included being associate pastor at St. Mary Magdalen, Wilmington; Ss. Peter and Paul, Easton, Md.; and St. Luke, Ocean City, Md.

Father Joseph Dovari was ordained on April 18, 1995.A native of India, he was assigned associate pastor of St. Ann, Bethany Beach, in 2022.

25 years

Father Michael P. Darcy was ordained on May 27, 2000. He has been associate pastor at Holy Cross, Dover; St. Mary Magdalen, Wilmington; and St. Ann, Bethany Beach. As pastor, he has served at St. John the Apostle, Milford; Corpus Christi, Elsmere; and St. Matthew, Wilmington.