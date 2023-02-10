Franciscan Sister Anne Mancini, longtime educator, dies at 93

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Anne Bernadette Mancini, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 70 years, died Feb. 9 in Assisi house. She was 93.

Sister Anne ministered primarily in education and pastoral services. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she spent 18 years as a teacher and assistant principal at St. Mary/St. Patrick School in Wilmington, worked as a secretarial aide at the Center of Hope in Newark, and served as a librarian at Christ Our King School in Wilmington. She also volunteered at both Sacred Heart Village in Wilmington and B’Nai B’rith in Claymont.

Sister Anne also ministered in the Archdiocese of Baltimore in education and, for 15 years, in pastoral work in Africa. In addition, she spent three years teaching in the Dominican Republic and also worked in North Carolina and Philadelphia.

Services are scheduled for Feb. 16 in Assisi House and will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Anne’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.